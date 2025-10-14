Dundee hero who pulled woman from burning flat left ‘homeless’ for a month after losing keys in blaze

A Dundee man who pulled a woman from a burning flat claims he was left homeless after his door keys were lost during the blaze.

Reece Balfour, 30, says he was unable to go home for more than a month after a fire at Dudhope Court.

The dad-of-one pulled his neighbour from her burning flat as smoke filled their shared hallway on September 11.

Reece says the incident has badly affected his mental health, made worse because he could not stay in his flat as his keys were lost when he was rescued by emergency services.

He has now confirmed that the council contacted him on Monday night after The Courier’s intervention.

The lock at his flat has been changed, and new keys have been left at the building’s reception.

Dundee man says blaze ‘changed my life’ after being left homeless

Reece said: “It has changed my life.

“When the fire happened, I was in my flat on my own, and I could hear the fire alarm and looked out my window and saw smoke.

“I packed a bag, and when I opened my front door, it was black outside (with smoke).

“I was prepared to scale down the outside of the building, but then I could hear this woman screaming.

“My first instinct was to douse a t-shirt in freezing cold water and put it over my mouth and nose.

“I managed to get to her door, then I could feel her arm grab me.

“I tried to get to the stairwell with her, but it was so black.

“I managed to get back to my flat and get her inside.

“I phoned one of my friends before I went to her flat to say I was going to try to help, and if they didn’t hear back, to let the firefighters know I was in there too.”

Reece left his keys in the door to his flat during the fire, but they were nowhere to be found when he returned.

The utilities street worker, who has been signed off work since the incident, has had to rely on friends and family for a place to sleep and has even stayed the night in his car.

Reece says he was initially told the lock would be replaced and new keys would be available for him to collect at the Lily Walker Centre, which provides services for homeless people, but this never happened.

Dundee man left ‘sleeping in van’ after Dudhope Court fire

He said: “When we got taken out (of the building) I left my keys in the door but when I was getting checked over they told me the police officer would take the keys for me.

“The keys were lost. I went back to speak to the policeman at the door, but they had changed shifts and didn’t know where my keys were.

“I have been in contact with the Lily Walker Centre, and they said somebody would come to replace my door, but that hasn’t happened.

“The woman’s blood is all over my flat, and my things will be smoke-damaged.

“I thought I could handle this, but mentally I have struggled and had to go to my GP.

“I have been sleeping everywhere; I have even slept in my van.

“The housing officer got in touch to see how things were, and I explained, and they said they would try to help, and said the locks would get changed and I’d have to go to the Lily Walker Centre to pick up the keys, but that hasn’t happened.

“I don’t believe that the council is being supportive; they haven’t helped me whatsoever.

“The bag I packed that day is what I have been living with, and I haven’t been working because I haven’t been in the right mental state.”

Reece says he struggled to return to his flat on Monday night, which was still covered in blood from the day of the fire.

He now hopes to be rehoused elsewhere in the city.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We will be in touch with the tenant directly to discuss his situation.”

A woman was taken to hospital after the Dudhope Court fire, and police were investigating. However, no crime was recorded.