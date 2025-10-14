Taymouth Castle housebuilding plans on hold as council calls for site visit

Councillors will visit the Taymouth Castle estate before deciding whether to approve two of more than 100 new houses planned for the land.

Permission for the two properties was refused earlier this year.

Planners said they would harm the appearance of the estate next to Kenmore in Highland Perthshire.

Taymouth bosses asked for a review of the case.

And Perth and Kinross Council’s local review body was expected to rule on the application on Monday.

However, the three-councillor panel agreed to defer their decision so a site visit could be held.

Convener Bob Brawn said the “complexity” of the case and the volume of paperwork submitted by the applicant meant they needed more time to consider its merits.

Taymouth Castle houses would ‘impact detrimentally’ on setting

The application – for two estate properties with garages – was submitted for a section of the estate known as “zone four”.

It is next to the category A-listed Dairy building, which is being turned into a clubhouse for the estate’s golf course.

The Taymouth Castle estate already had planning permission for a total of 167 properties before it was acquired by Discovery Land Company in 2019.

However, the permission does not include this particular corner.

And planners recommended refusal of the application.

They said building houses on that site would “impact detrimentally” on the setting of the Dairy.

They also said proposed tree-felling would erode key views across the estate.

The application was refused in March this year.

The local review body will now determine it at a later date.

Housing plans part of multi-million-pound investment by US owners

Discovery Land Company bought the dilapidated estate at Kenmore, beside Loch Tay, in 2019.

It has already overseen a multi-million-pound restoration of Taymouth Castle.

The US company intends to construct up to 140 members-only homes — at prices starting at £4 million — around the golf course.

The Taymouth Castle project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Analysts have forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

The estate has also bought the Kenmore Hotel and village shop, along with a number of other buildings in the neighbouring village.

The plans sparked controversy in 2023 with the launch of an online petition by a protest group calling itself Protect Loch Tay.

However, many locals said they welcomed the redevelopment.

The castle will host a second community open day on October 25.

However, entry will be restricted to permanent residents living in postcode areas PH15 2, PH9 0, and FK21 8.