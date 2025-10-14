Taymouth Castle housebuilding plans on hold as council calls for site visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taymouth Castle housebuilding plans on hold as council calls for site visit

An application for two houses next to the A-listed Dairy building on the Taymouth Castle estate was refused earlier this year.

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle surrounded by trees
Taymouth Castle.

Councillors will visit the Taymouth Castle estate before deciding whether to approve two of more than 100 new houses planned for the land.

Permission for the two properties was refused earlier this year.

Planners said they would harm the appearance of the estate next to Kenmore in Highland Perthshire.

Taymouth bosses asked for a review of the case.

And Perth and Kinross Council’s local review body was expected to rule on the application on Monday.

However, the three-councillor panel agreed to defer their decision so a site visit could be held.

Convener Bob Brawn said the “complexity” of the case and the volume of paperwork submitted by the applicant meant they needed more time to consider its merits.

Taymouth Castle houses would ‘impact detrimentally’ on setting

The application – for two estate properties with garages – was submitted for a section of the estate known as “zone four”.

It is next to the category A-listed Dairy building, which is being turned into a clubhouse for the estate’s golf course.

White building with round front and square central tower on small slope on Taymouth estate
Planners were concerned about the impact of the homes on the building known as the Dairy. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates/Perth and Kinross Council

The Taymouth Castle estate already had planning permission for a total of 167 properties before it was acquired by Discovery Land Company in 2019.

However, the permission does not include this particular corner.

And planners recommended refusal of the application.

They said building houses on that site would “impact detrimentally” on the setting of the Dairy.

Taymouth Castle and golf course, with Kenmore, loch Tay and tree-covered mountains behind
The Taymouth Castle estate. Image: Taymouth Castle

They also said proposed tree-felling would erode key views across the estate.

The application was refused in March this year.

The local review body will now determine it at a later date.

Housing plans part of multi-million-pound investment by US owners

Discovery Land Company bought the dilapidated estate at Kenmore, beside Loch Tay, in 2019.

It has already overseen a multi-million-pound restoration of Taymouth Castle.

Woman looking up at carved and gold painted ceiling with long polished dining table behind
Taymouth Castle chiefs have been applauded for the quality of the restoration. Image: Taymouth Castle
Two women standing in front of elaborate stained glass window
One of the stained glass windows at Taymouth Castle. Image: Taymouth Castle

The US company intends to construct up to 140 members-only homes —  at prices starting at £4 million — around the golf course.

The Taymouth Castle project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Analysts have forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

The estate has also bought the Kenmore Hotel and village shop, along with a number of other buildings in the neighbouring village.

Gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore.
The Taymouth Castle estate gates in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The plans sparked controversy in 2023 with the launch of an online petition by a protest group calling itself Protect Loch Tay.

However, many locals said they welcomed the redevelopment.

The castle will host a second community open day on October 25.

However, entry will be restricted to permanent residents living in postcode areas PH15 2, PH9 0, and FK21 8.

Conversation