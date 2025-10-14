Inside 80s icon Gary Numan’s ‘haunted’ Callander castle that is starring in TV show

New wave icon Gary Numan has invited paranormal experts into his Callander castle for a TV show.

The 1980s star, who reached number one in the charts with Cars, will appear on Celebrity Help My House is Haunted.

The show sees the experts visit the stars who believe their homes are haunted.

Numan, who also topped the charts with Tubeway Army, is believed to have lived in The Gart since 2022.

A 15-minute walk from Callander, the mansion is surrounded by 12 acres of land, with a small forest nearby.

Designed in 1835, the house had to be rebuilt and extended after a fire in 1901.

In 2016, it was bought and renovated by Nikki and Stuart McAlpine Miller.

Stuart, a contemporary artist, used to have a residency in London’s Savoy Hotel.

The Courier was shown around The Gart in February 2021, when the pair put it on the market for £2.1m.

The couple kept original features, including wood panelling and fireplaces, but gave the rest of the house a bold renovation.

They opened up the kitchen and converted the turret into a cinema room.

Back in 2021, the Gart slept a total of 26 people with six bedrooms on the first floor, including the master suite with large dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

There were seven further bedrooms across two floors, with a gym/yoga studio, office, shower room and laundry included.

There was also a gin and whisky bar and a dog room, with the drawing room allowing access to the garden and river banks.

You can watch Gary Numan’s episode on Really at 9pm on Thursday.

Discovery Plus customers can stream the episode through the streaming platform now.