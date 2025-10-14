Inside 80s icon Gary Numan’s ‘haunted’ Callander castle that is starring in TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside 80s icon Gary Numan’s ‘haunted’ Callander castle that is starring in TV show

The Cars singer will appear on Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted on Thursday evening.

By Ben MacDonald
Gary Numan to show paranormal experts round his haunted Callander house
Gary Numan will invite experts to investigate his haunted Callander house. Image: Discovery Plus UK

New wave icon Gary Numan has invited paranormal experts into his Callander castle for a TV show.

The 1980s star, who reached number one in the charts with Cars, will appear on Celebrity Help My House is Haunted.

The show sees the experts visit the stars who believe their homes are haunted.

Numan, who also topped the charts with Tubeway Army, is believed to have lived in The Gart since 2022.

Gary Numan is considered a pioneer of electronic music. Image: Joseph Cultice

A 15-minute walk from Callander, the mansion is surrounded by 12 acres of land, with a small forest nearby.

Designed in 1835, the house had to be rebuilt and extended after a fire in 1901.

In 2016, it was bought and renovated by Nikki and Stuart McAlpine Miller.

Stuart, a contemporary artist, used to have a residency in London’s Savoy Hotel.

The Courier was shown around The Gart in February 2021, when the pair put it on the market for £2.1m.

Inside the home in 2021. Images: Savills

The couple kept original features, including wood panelling and fireplaces, but gave the rest of the house a bold renovation.

They opened up the kitchen and converted the turret into a cinema room.

Back in 2021, the Gart slept a total of 26 people with six bedrooms on the first floor, including the master suite with large dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

There were seven further bedrooms across two floors, with a gym/yoga studio, office, shower room and laundry included.

There was also a gin and whisky bar and a dog room, with the drawing room allowing access to the garden and river banks.

You can watch Gary Numan’s episode on Really at 9pm on Thursday.

Discovery Plus customers can stream the episode through the streaming platform now.

Conversation