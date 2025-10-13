Coronation Street’s Jim McDonald actor to visit Dundee and Dunfermline

The actor behind Coronation Street legend Jim McDonald will visit Dundee and Dunfermline to share stories from his time on the cobbles.

Charlie Lawson, who played the pub landlord from 1989 to 2018, is bringing his An Evening With… show to Tayside and Fife in December.

Lawson will appear at Dundee’s Duck Slattery’s on Monday December 8, before heading to the Baldridgeburn Centre in Dunfermline on Wednesday December 10.

The show offers fans the chance to hear about the actor’s life on and off the soap.

This will be the second time Lawson has appeared on Scottish stages with promoter Breakneck Comedy.

The group’s founder, Naz Hussain, said: “We’re excited to be working with Charlie on this tour and can’t wait to hear his stories about his life before, during, and after Corrie.

“This is going to be a real treat for soap fans of all ages, and a great chance to hear some behind the scenes stories.

“It’s set to be an evening full of laughs, nostalgia and stories that could only come from Charlie himself.

“Jim McDonald is a real fan favourite and featured in some of the show’s biggest and most memorable storylines.

“Audiences can expect to hear about his time as Jim, as well as what he’s been up to since”.

Tickets for the event cost £22.50, with VIP meet and greet tickets available for £35.

Both sets of tickets can be purchased on the Breakneck Comedy website.