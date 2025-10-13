Coronation Street’s Jim McDonald actor to visit Dundee and Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation Street’s Jim McDonald actor to visit Dundee and Dunfermline

Charlie Lawson, who played the character from 1989 until 2018, will discuss his most memorable storylines.

By Ben MacDonald
Charlie Lawson, aka Coronation Street's Jim McDonald, will appear in Dundee and Dunfermline
Charlie Lawson, who portrayed Coronation Street legend Jim McDonald, will visit Dundee and Dunfermline. Image: Supplied

The actor behind Coronation Street legend Jim McDonald will visit Dundee and Dunfermline to share stories from his time on the cobbles.

Charlie Lawson, who played the pub landlord from 1989 to 2018, is bringing his An Evening With… show to Tayside and Fife in December.

Lawson will appear at Dundee’s Duck Slattery’s on Monday December 8, before heading to the Baldridgeburn Centre in Dunfermline on Wednesday December 10.

The show offers fans the chance to hear about the actor’s life on and off the soap.

Coronation Street actor’s Dundee and Dunfermline shows will be ‘real treat for soap fans’

This will be the second time Lawson has appeared on Scottish stages with promoter Breakneck Comedy.

The group’s founder, Naz Hussain, said: “We’re excited to be working with Charlie on this tour and can’t wait to hear his stories about his life before, during, and after Corrie.

“This is going to be a real treat for soap fans of all ages, and a great chance to hear some behind the scenes stories.

“It’s set to be an evening full of laughs, nostalgia and stories that could only come from Charlie himself.

“Jim McDonald is a real fan favourite and featured in some of the show’s biggest and most memorable storylines.

“Audiences can expect to hear about his time as Jim, as well as what he’s been up to since”.

Tickets for the event cost £22.50, with VIP meet and greet tickets available for £35.

Both sets of tickets can be purchased on the Breakneck Comedy website.

