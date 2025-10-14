Firefighters battle Dunkeld blaze for more than 12 hours

Firefighters are working to “dampen down” a blaze in Dunkeld more than 12 hours after they were called to the scene.

Four appliances were initially called to reports of an outbuilding fire at just before 5.30pm on Monday.

The blaze had reportedly spread to a nearby property.

The fire service confirmed it was working with Scottish Gas to make the area safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the first call at 5.27pm to reports of a fire in an outbuilding spreading to a property.

“Four fire appliances were in attendance at the height of the fire.

“Two crews are still at the scene and are working with Scottish Gas to dampen down hotspots.”