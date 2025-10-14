Firefighters called to gas leak and fire near Dunkeld

A stretch of the A984 near Dunkeld has been reopened after the fire service deal was called to a “gas leak”.

Firefighters were called to a property between Dunkeld and Caputh near Deans Park on Monday evening.

The A984 was reopened at just after 10am on Tuesday.

Earlier, the fire service said firefighters had been working to “dampen down” a blaze near the village more than 12 hours after they were called to the scene.

Four appliances were initially called to reports of an outbuilding fire at just before 5.30pm on Monday.

The blaze had reportedly spread to a nearby property.

The fire service confirmed it had been working overnight with Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) to make the area safe.

A984 ‘closed until further notice’

Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council has earlier reported how the road had been closed due to a “gas leak”.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the first call at 5.27pm to reports of a fire in an outbuilding spreading to a property.

“Four fire appliances were in attendance at the height of the fire.

“Two crews were still at the scene this morning and were working with Scottish Gas to dampen down hotspots.”

SGN has been approached for comment.