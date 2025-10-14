M90 near Kinross reopens after two-hour closure due to death

The M90 near Kinross has reopened after a person died.

Emergency services dealt with an incident on a stretch of the motorway close to Junction 7.

Police closed the M90 at around 6.55am on Tuesday.

Fire crews were also called to the scene.

The road reopened at around 8.45am.

A Traffic Scotland update said: “M90 is now fully open in both directions following an earlier police incident between J6 – J7.

“Traffic is moving not too badly on approach but still extremely busy on surrounding routes through Kinross.

“Traffic now very slow on approach and surrounding routes.”

A police spokesperson confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.