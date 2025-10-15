Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath rifle range and Carnoustie Links short-let flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath rifle range and Carnoustie Links short-let flat

The latest Angus planning round-up includes plans to build a new 100-metre rifle range at RM Condor near Arbroath.

By Ben MacDonald
RM Condor near Arbroath.
Plans to build a new rifle range at RM Condor have been submitted. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Royal Navy has submitted plans to build a new 100-metre indoor rifle range at RM Condor’s base near Arbroath.

The planning application says the range would be installed on existing ground to minimise disruption and impact to the surrounding area.

It would be insulated with activity taking place indoors, to ensure noise levels are kept to a minimum.

It is intended to be built off-site, minimising disruption, and transported to the 45 Commando base.

Included in the plans is a design statement stating the range would ensure RM Condor can continue to train individuals to “deploy on operations”.

It says: “45 Commando is one of the few extremely high readiness units which are required to deploy within 48 hours globally to defend the UK, its overseas territories and any other UK interest.

“They are persistently engaged in the northern European region and are required to be ready to deploy for crisis or conflict response when directed by the UK.

“The requirement to maintain a constant state of high operational readiness (is) necessary to meet the ongoing and emerging international threats.”

Couple hope to use Carnoustie second home for short-term rent

A Dalhousie Court apartment could be turned into smaller rental units. Image: Google Street View

The owners of a flat across from Carnoustie Links are looking to rent it out.

It is hoped the apartment, in Dalhousie Court, will be used for short-term rentals for 60% of the year.

The plans have been submitted by a couple from Kent, who purchased the flat in April 2024 as a second property.

They use the apartment “occasionally” for their own purposes, such as holidays.

It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a living room with kitchen area.

Before purchasing the apartment, it had been used for longer-term rentals.

Several neighbours have been notified of the plans.

Demolition of outbuildings for home extension near Forfar

An extension at The Old School in Oathlaw has been approved. Image: Google

Plans to demolish outbuildings near a former school on the outskirts of Forfar for an extension have been approved.

The school building, in Oathlaw, was converted into a house in 2023.

Plans were submitted in 2024 to demolish the existing 49.3sqm outbuilding, as well as a smaller outbuilding and boundary wall.

In its place will be a single storey extension on the same area as the larger outbuilding.

The extension is nearly complete but an application still had to be submitted.

Parking fears after Arbroath housing plans revealed

Angus Council has submitted its own application for the Newton Crescent site. Image: Google Street View

Concerns have been raised about parking pressure when more than 30 new Arbroath council houses are built.

Last week, The Courier revealed plans for homes to be developed in a £6 million project at Newton Crescent.

The proposal features 32 car parking spaces in total.

However, some residents have objected, criticising a lack of car parking in their response.

One couple wrote: “We live in this street and struggle to get parked most of time.”

Another wrote: “I am concerned about the parking situation in the area as we have a full car park every night as it is.”

The application will be considered in due course.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Angus applications

RM Condor rifle range

Carnoustie short-term flat

Forfar home extension

Arbroath parking concerns

Conversation