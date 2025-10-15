Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath rifle range and Carnoustie Links short-let flat

The Royal Navy has submitted plans to build a new 100-metre indoor rifle range at RM Condor’s base near Arbroath.

The planning application says the range would be installed on existing ground to minimise disruption and impact to the surrounding area.

It would be insulated with activity taking place indoors, to ensure noise levels are kept to a minimum.

It is intended to be built off-site, minimising disruption, and transported to the 45 Commando base.

Included in the plans is a design statement stating the range would ensure RM Condor can continue to train individuals to “deploy on operations”.

It says: “45 Commando is one of the few extremely high readiness units which are required to deploy within 48 hours globally to defend the UK, its overseas territories and any other UK interest.

“They are persistently engaged in the northern European region and are required to be ready to deploy for crisis or conflict response when directed by the UK.

“The requirement to maintain a constant state of high operational readiness (is) necessary to meet the ongoing and emerging international threats.”

Couple hope to use Carnoustie second home for short-term rent

The owners of a flat across from Carnoustie Links are looking to rent it out.

It is hoped the apartment, in Dalhousie Court, will be used for short-term rentals for 60% of the year.

The plans have been submitted by a couple from Kent, who purchased the flat in April 2024 as a second property.

They use the apartment “occasionally” for their own purposes, such as holidays.

It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a living room with kitchen area.

Before purchasing the apartment, it had been used for longer-term rentals.

Several neighbours have been notified of the plans.

Demolition of outbuildings for home extension near Forfar

Plans to demolish outbuildings near a former school on the outskirts of Forfar for an extension have been approved.

The school building, in Oathlaw, was converted into a house in 2023.

Plans were submitted in 2024 to demolish the existing 49.3sqm outbuilding, as well as a smaller outbuilding and boundary wall.

In its place will be a single storey extension on the same area as the larger outbuilding.

The extension is nearly complete but an application still had to be submitted.

Parking fears after Arbroath housing plans revealed

Concerns have been raised about parking pressure when more than 30 new Arbroath council houses are built.

Last week, The Courier revealed plans for homes to be developed in a £6 million project at Newton Crescent.

The proposal features 32 car parking spaces in total.

However, some residents have objected, criticising a lack of car parking in their response.

One couple wrote: “We live in this street and struggle to get parked most of time.”

Another wrote: “I am concerned about the parking situation in the area as we have a full car park every night as it is.”

The application will be considered in due course.

