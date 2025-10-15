3 Dundee mums recall their babies’ lives being saved at under-threat Ninewells neonatal unit

Three Tayside mums whose babies had life-saving treatment at the neonatal intensive care unit at Ninewells have joined the fight to save it.

A similar unit at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy is also earmarked for closure.

The mums, who all live in Dundee, believe that if it wasn’t for the Ninewells unit the outcomes in their cases could have been vastly different – and in one case possibly fatal.

One of the children was also treated in Kirkcaldy.

The mums are now pleading with the Scottish Government to rethink the proposal to close the only neonatal units in Tayside and Fife.

They are among hundreds who have joined the fight after the article about the planned closures in The Courier on Monday.

If the proposal goes ahead, unwell newborns would be treated in Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Blairgowrie mum says Ninewells unit ‘saved my daughter’s life’

Lauren Webster, originally from Blairgowrie but who now lives in Dundee, believes her daughter, 21-month-old Isabella, is only alive today because of the unit.

Lauren, 36, said: “When Isabella was born she was hypoxic (lacking in oxygen) and bleeding.

“The team from the unit were on standby outside the delivery room and immediately whisked her to the high dependency unit.

“In order to have time to figure out what was wrong and to preserve her oxygen, Isabella was put on cooling blankets for three days.

“During that time she had one-to-one nursing care.

“She was then transferred to another unit at neonatal where she remained for two weeks in total.

“I can honestly say the unit saved her life.

“If the unit wasn’t there, along with the specialist staff, the outcome could have been very different.”

Lauren had just undergone surgery, meaning that if Isabella had been moved to a hospital in another region, only her partner would have been able to go while she remained in Ninewells.

She added: “The staff there are amazing and Isabella is under their care until she turns two.”

Broughty Ferry mum says NICU expertise and intervention ‘necessary’

Broughty Ferry mum Megan Brough says she was devastated to learn the news of the proposed closures because both of her babies spent two weeks in the unit.

Megan said: “This would be really awful.

“Both my boys spent time in the unit, with Julian being born early at 32 weeks – with The Courier covering his early entry into the world – and Gene at 34 weeks.

“Gene had life-saving treatment there.

“Their expertise and quick interventions were necessary to ensure he had no negative effects of his rare blood disorder.

“When Julian came into the world very early and unexpectedly, I was threatened with being sent to Ireland to give birth and to have the care needed for my baby.

“I was lucky and they found a bed for me at Kirkcaldy before finally getting back to the neonatal unit at Ninewells.

“When Gene came along early after a very complicated and difficult pregnancy and suffering from a complex condition, I was so grateful there was immediate intervention available at Ninewells.”

She added: “It’s also very important to recognise the stress and possible mental health consequences mums might face if they have to travel far away from home for life-saving treatment for their babies.

“I have suffered from mental health issues and required counselling throughout my second pregnancy because of what happened with my first one.

“If I’d had to go to a hospital far from home this would only have added to my issues.

Dundee mum Nicola says neonatal staff are ‘on top of their game’

Nicola Donnelly’s son Leo received care at the unit after he was born at 26 weeks, weighing only 1lb 12 oz.

She said: “The team at Ninewells are amazing and also incredibly skilled.

“They picked me up and put me back together again to be a good mum for Leo. They also retain staff and experience.

“They are on top of their game at intensive care for neonates.

“We don’t want to lose that level of care, skills or staff.”

More than 20,000 people sign petition to stop closure

In July 2023, the Scottish Government announced it would cut the number of neonatal intensive care units (NICU) from eight to three, with Ninewells and Victoria two of those earmarked to go.

The final decision will be taken by the end of next week.

Sick Tayside babies would have to travel hours from Dundee for specialist care if the go-ahead is given, because intensive neonatal care at Ninewells Hospital would be downgraded.

The most premature and sickest babies would be transferred to upgraded premises in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen by the end of 2026.

Babies younger than 27 weeks, lighter than 800 grams, or who need complex life support, could be transferred hours from where they were born.

A petition to save the unit has already been signed by more than 20,000 people.