Forthside demolition work to start next month as Stirling Studios site takes shape

Beattie Demolition, the firm that took down the Christie Clock, has been awarded the Forthside contract.

By Alex Watson
Stirling Council purchased the former MOD land at Forthside for £5m in 2024. Image: Stirling Council
A contractor has been hired to demolish buildings on Stirling’s former Ministry of Defence (MOD) site, making way for the planned Stirling Studios.

Kilsyth company George Beattie and Sons, also known as Beattie Demolition, was awarded the contract, worth £35,660, late last month by Stirling Council.

According to the contract notice, the contractor will “demolish the buildings that are no longer required and unsuitable for future use.”

It goes on: “The removal of these buildings is part of the project to redevelop the current MOD Forthside site.”

It looks likely the work will start within a matter of weeks.

The project start date is listed as November 1, with an end date of December 1.

Some of the former MOD buildings will be demolished, while others will be repurposed. Image: Stirling Council

Beattie Demolition was previously hired by Stirling Council to carry out asbestos removal and demolition work at St Ninian’s Primary School.

The contractor was also appointed to assess and take down the Christie Clock in September 2023, after it was deemed in danger of “immediate collapse”.

Residents were shocked when the beloved landmark was torn down during the night, using heavy machinery.

Stirling Council has since agreed to reinstate the clock, at a cost of £873,460.

Transformation of Forthside site underway

As The Courier reported last year, the Stirling Studios campus plan was revealed in April 2024.

It is set to be one of the biggest of its kind in Scotland and is expected to bring big-budget productions to the city and create more than 4,000 industry jobs over 25 years.

The 34-acre former MOD site at Forthside is currently being transformed, with £16 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund earmarked for its refurbishment.

An artist’s impression of the Forthside area in the future, where Stirling Studios will be located, according to the Forthside masterplan. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

While some buildings are due to be demolished, some will be retained and refurbished for the film and TV campus.

The plan is for investment to primarily go towards the studio’s main hub.

This will include roof and fabric repairs, the installation of thermal insulation, a new electricity substation, new fire alarm and security systems, improved ventilation systems and high-speed fibre broadband networks.

Other work, both mechanical and electrical, will ensure the site complies with current building standards regulations.

