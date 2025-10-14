Readers tell of shock at planned closure of ‘life-saving’ Ninewells neonatal unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Readers tell of shock at planned closure of ‘life-saving’ Ninewells neonatal unit

Tayside residents have been having their say on Holyrood plans for sick babies to be treated in the central belt.

By Finn Nixon
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Readers have been reacting to plans to close the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Holyrood plans to close the NHS Tayside facility as part of plans to cut the number of units across Scotland from eight to three.

The NICU at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital could also be shut when the Scottish Government makes its final decision by the end of next week.

On Monday, The Courier reported how a Tayside mum had joined the fight to save the unit.

If the proposals are approved, mums with very sick babies will have to travel outside the area for care to Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

As the government considers the application, Courier readers have taken to our website and Facebook to give their views.

Courier website user Home Bird commented: “I was born at Ninewells and received care in the unit that the government is planning to downgrade.

“I was born in the dead of winter when travel was challenging.

“Would I have survived if I had required to be transferred north or south following a challenging birth?

“Some of the babies who end up in the care of the specialist staff the government plans to withdraw are presumed to be healthy and have no complications until after they are born.”

Readers’ worries about ‘stressful’ journeys

Readers also raised concerns about how mums would manage to juggle travelling longer distances.

TSS said: “This should not happen unless under exceptional circumstances where they would be unable to treat the baby in Dundee.

“Not everyone can travel further afield.

“Staff at neonatal in Ninewells do an amazing job and MPs should be fighting to keep it here.”

K8 said: “What about those mums who also have other young children?

“How on earth will they manage?

“Desert their newborn, or abandon the others? What a hellish choice.

“Stop diluting the care, sounds like just a saving money exercise.

“More trained specialists are what’s needed, right across our fading health service.”

Many readers took to our Facebook pages to share their own experiences.

A mum said: “When my daughter was five she got meningitis and initially went to Dundee, then she was sent to Glasgow for specialist care.

“My husband at the time stayed and I commuted to and from.

“I did the commute to Glasgow every day [and] it was so stressful. It was hell.”

Meanwhile, Courier subscriber Paul added: “Following the trauma of birth and then having a sick baby, how many mothers would be capable of travelling those distances quite possibly for months whilst trying to care for their own health?”

Ninewells neonatal unit ‘saved wee girls lives’

Several parents described how the unit had “saved lives”, with others suggesting “lives would be lost” if it was closed.

They also praised the current facility at Ninewells.

One person wrote: “My brother was born 13 weeks early.

“If my mum had to go to the central belt to give birth they both would have lost their lives.

“We cannot lose this facility in Tayside.”

Another mum said: “Without these NICU units happy endings aren’t possible.

“I will forever be in debt to the amazing nurses and doctors who cared for my son.”

A local dad added: “There was no room when my 26 weekers [sic] were born, 1.13Ib and 2.1Ib.

“There was talk of one of my girls going to Aberdeen and the other one going to Edinburgh at the time of birth.

“Thankfully they made space for my girls at NICU Ninewells and saved my wee girls’ lives.”

Another mum described the plans as “horrific”.

She added: “My son was born at 24 weeks when I was a young mum and had a one year old at the time.

“I could never ever imagine having to travel so far outwith my own city and back constantly.

“It’s hard enough not being able to be there for all of your children at one time.

“The mum fighting this has my full support.”

However, Scottish Government health minister Jenni Minto says the changes are in line with advice from experts.

She said: “These three neonatal intensive care units will offer the most specialist and complex care in fewer centres for the most pre-term and sickest babies.

“Local neonatal units will continue to offer care to babies who need it, including a level of neonatal intensive care, and no neonatal units are closing as part of these plans.”

More from News

An overturned car on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan
Car overturning in Bridge of Allan prompts calls for urgent safety review
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Bulldog bites and flat fire
The full car park at Pitlochry Community Hospital. Image: Brian Colbert
Pitlochry man hits out at Enchanted Forest visitors using hospital car park
Two police cars at the scene on Commercial Street in Dundee City Centre
Man accused of trying to snatch children in Dundee is unfit to stand trial
To go with story by Alex Watson. Bridge of Allan man's wrecked car trapped under 'unclaimed' fallen tree for a week Picture shows; Bridge of Allan car crushed by tree. Bridge of Allan, Scotland. Supplied by Scott Abercrombie Date; Unknown
Bridge of Allan 'dangerous' tree row continues as Stirling Council claims no responsibility
Reece Balfour was left homeless for a month after a fire at Dundee's Dudhope Court.
Dundee hero who pulled woman from burning flat left 'homeless' for a month after…
Tim Hortons at St Catherine's Retail Park, Perth.
Perth's Tim Hortons closes permanently amid plans for new Taco Bell
Gina Thomson from Dundee took ill on a flight home from Turkey.
Dundee gran fights for her life in Croatia after falling ill on flight home…
Steven Charletta
Rogue constable jailed for part in Fife sisters' 'sordid' extortion scheme
Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath voices urged to declare support for ancient abbey in HES consultation

Conversation