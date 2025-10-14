Arbroath voices urged to declare support for ancient abbey in HES consultation

Arbroath voices have been urged to speak up to secure the future of the town’s ancient abbey.

A consultation has been launched by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) around a new strategy to look after more than 300 sites and 50,000 related objects it is responsible for.

In Angus, those include the 847-year-old abbey and Edzell Castle.

But parts of the Arbroath attraction have remained out of bounds to visitors since the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been investment in the abbey visitor centre and work on areas including the Abbot’s house.

In May, HES organised scaffolding tours of the attraction.

However, areas inside the abbey ruins remain fenced off for health and safety reasons.

Centuries of weathering have taken their toll on the high sandstone walls which witnessed the signing of Scotland’s Declaration of Independence in 1320.

Earlier this year, the Friends of Arbroath Abbey recreated the historic event with a procession from the landmark through the town.

Arbroath Abbey ‘managed decline’ concerns

Depute Angus Council leader and Arbroath councillor Derek Wann says it is crucial local people fight for the abbey’s future.

He has urged people across Angus to take part in the HES survey.

Mr Wann previously raised fears HES was allowing some sites to slide towards “managed decline.”

“The people of Arbroath and visitors from around the world have been waiting a long time for the abbey to fully reopen,” he said.

“If the last five years have taught us anything, it’s that HES either aren’t able to maintain one of Scotland’s most important structures still standing or are choosing not to.

“I would urge everyone with a stake in our heritage and in Angus to respond to this consultation and state decisively that Arbroath Abbey must remain under active stewardship.”

HES facing ‘tough decisions’ over future of historic sites

HES says the consultation outcome will influence future decisions on how it looks after historic sites and collections.

But the heritage body admits it will face “tough decisions” around future priorities.

HES director of cultural assets Dr David Mitchell said: “Scotland’s historic environment requires a shared stewardship approach. The properties in care and the collections associated with them represent some of the best Scotland has to offer as part of that asset base.

“We have both challenges and opportunities before us. This strategy seeks to set these out and how we will deal with them going forward.

“What we choose to do will have long-lasting consequences, so it’s important that all views are taken into account.

“We know how much these places mean to local communities, to the people of Scotland and those who visit us from overseas.

“They are truly sustainable assets for subsequent generations if we get our approach right – balancing benefits without placing the assets themselves at risk.

The online consultation runs until January 2026.

The final strategy is expected to be published in spring next year.