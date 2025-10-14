Dundee gran fights for her life in Croatia after falling ill on flight home from Turkey

A Dundee gran is fighting for her life in hospital in Croatia after falling unconscious on a flight home from Turkey.

Gina Thomson, 66, a retired carer from Coldside, had been on holiday in Turkey with friends when she became unresponsive on the way home on September 9.

The flight was diverted to Croatia where Gina spent weeks in hospital.

She remains desperately ill but can only fly home on a special medical flight that could cost around £30,000.

Dundee gran resuscitated on flight home

One of the friends she was on holiday with, Aileen Willard, said: “When we got on our flight home I went to sleep.

“I was woken to my legs being shaken and then I saw Gina lying in the middle of the pathway being resuscitated – she was unresponsive and unconscious.”

“The flight was diverted to Croatia, where medics came on board and took her to hospital.

“By the time I arrived she was already on a ventilator in intensive care.”

Gina spent weeks sedated as doctors battled to stabilise her

Aileen stayed with Gina for four days before having to fly home to Dundee.

Gina was then kept heavily sedated for weeks as doctors battled to stabilise her.

Aileen said: “It was later discovered that she was suffering from pneumonia, COPD, and other undiagnosed health issues that made her condition even more critical – no conditions that she had been diagnosed with at home.

“After weeks of uncertainty, Gina was taken off the ventilator and slowly regained consciousness.

“However, she remains seriously unwell, still struggling with bronchitis and has a tracheostomy to help her breathe, which also means I have been unable to speak to her, although I phone the hospital every day and ask how she is and ask the staff to tell her I called.”

Aileen says that doctors in Croatia have now said she is able to be transported home, but only on a specialised flight with a doctor and nurse on board.

Medevac flight will cost £30,000

She added: “This means she needs a medical evacuation (medevac) flight – the only safe way to get her back to the UK and into the care of her local hospital, where she can continue her recovery surrounded by family and friends.

“I’ve been quoted between £25,000 and £30,000 to bring Gina home safely.”

Aileen says that, as she hasn’t been able to speak to Gina, she has no idea if she has insurance or not.

She said: “That’s why I’ve begun fundraising to help with the cost of the medical flight home.

“I know that Gina has family and friends in Dundee who are also trying to raise money for the flight.

“Gina is currently on her own in hospital in Croatia and I desperately want to get her home.

“She is a kind, caring, and fun-loving person who didn’t deserve for her holiday to end this way.

“I’d love her home for Christmas and to continue to get better with her loved ones around.”