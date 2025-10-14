Dundee gran fights for her life in Croatia after falling ill on flight home from Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee gran fights for her life in Croatia after falling ill on flight home from Turkey

Gina Thomson took unwell on a flight home from her holiday last month.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Gina Thomson from Dundee took ill on a flight home from Turkey.
Gina Thomson from Dundee took ill on a flight home from Turkey. Image: Aileen Willard

A Dundee gran is fighting for her life in hospital in Croatia after falling unconscious on a flight home from Turkey.

Gina Thomson, 66, a retired carer from Coldside, had been on holiday in Turkey with friends when she became unresponsive on the way home on September 9.

The flight was diverted to Croatia where Gina spent weeks in hospital.

She remains desperately ill but can only fly home on a special medical flight that could cost around £30,000.

Dundee gran resuscitated on flight home

One of the friends she was on holiday with, Aileen Willard, said: “When we got on our flight home I went to sleep.

“I was woken to my legs being shaken and then I saw Gina lying in the middle of the pathway being resuscitated – she was unresponsive and unconscious.”

Gina on the right with her friend Aileen Willard. Image: Aileen Willard

“The flight was diverted to Croatia, where medics came on board and took her to hospital.

“By the time I arrived she was already on a ventilator in intensive care.”

Gina spent weeks sedated as doctors battled to stabilise her

Aileen stayed with Gina for four days before having to fly home to Dundee.

Gina was then kept heavily sedated for weeks as doctors battled to stabilise her.

Aileen said: “It was later discovered that she was suffering from pneumonia, COPD, and other undiagnosed health issues that made her condition even more critical – no conditions that she had been diagnosed with at home.

“After weeks of uncertainty, Gina was taken off the ventilator and slowly regained consciousness.

Grandmother Gina needs a medevac flight to get back to Scotland. Image: Aileen Willard

“However, she remains seriously unwell, still struggling with bronchitis and has a tracheostomy to help her breathe, which also means I have been unable to speak to her, although I phone the hospital every day and ask how she is and ask the staff to tell her I called.”

Aileen says that doctors in Croatia have now said she is able to be transported home, but only on a specialised flight with a doctor and nurse on board.

Medevac flight will cost £30,000

She added: “This means she needs a medical evacuation (medevac) flight – the only safe way to get her back to the UK and into the care of her local hospital, where she can continue her recovery surrounded by family and friends.

“I’ve been quoted between £25,000 and £30,000 to bring Gina home safely.”

Aileen says that, as she hasn’t been able to speak to Gina, she has no idea if she has insurance or not.

She said: “That’s why I’ve begun fundraising to help with the cost of the medical flight home.

“I know that Gina has family and friends in Dundee who are also trying to raise money for the flight.

“Gina is currently on her own in hospital in Croatia and I desperately want to get her home.

“She is a kind, caring, and fun-loving person who didn’t deserve for her holiday to end this way.

“I’d love her home for Christmas and to continue to get better with her loved ones around.”

More from News

Reece Balfour was left homeless for a month after a fire at Dundee's Dudhope Court.
Dundee hero who pulled woman from burning flat left 'homeless' for a month after…
Tim Hortons at St Catherine's Retail Park, Perth.
Perth's Tim Hortons closes permanently amid plans for new Taco Bell
Steven Charletta
Rogue constable jailed for part in Fife sisters' 'sordid' extortion scheme
Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath voices urged to declare support for ancient abbey in HES consultation
David Norman at Strathmore Golf Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
‘Right’ buyer sought for £1.65 million Perthshire golf course
Alan Johnston
Mearns man jailed for trying to kill childhood sweetheart with van
Gary Numan to show paranormal experts round his haunted Callander house
Inside 80s icon Gary Numan's 'haunted' Callander castle that is starring in TV show
Gareth Balmer
Drugs charity worker from Fife caught driving with cannabis in system
Traffic queues near Junction 7 on the M90. Image: Supplied
M90 near Kinross reopens after two-hour closure due to death
5
Tay road bridge
Dundee thief's crime spree from Broughty Ferry to Fife

Conversation