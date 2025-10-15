11 celebrities who have stayed at Gleneagles Hotel in the 2020s

Gleneagles Hotel has hosted many of the world’s most famous and wealthy guests throughout its 101-year history.

The hotel uses the neighbouring championship golf courses and location in the centre of Scotland to its advantage, and has welcomed politicians, film stars and musicians in its time.

Perhaps the most famous dinner in the hotel took place in 2005, when the Queen hosted a state dinner during the G8 Summit.

More recently, the hotel hosted a celebrity of a different kind when singer Justin Bieber checked in and shared activities during his stay on social media.

The Courier takes a look at some of the most recognisable faces who have visited Gleneagles Hotel this decade.

Justin Bieber

The Canadian pop star shocked Tayside earlier this month after he was spotted leaving Dundee Airport.

Despite speculation that he was in the area for the Dunhill Links Championship, Bieber actually spent time playing a round of golf at Gleneagles with friends.

He documented his stay on his Instagram page, where he also shared a video playing a piano in the Ballroom event space.

The Baby singer later enjoyed nights out in St Andrews and Dundee.

Liam Gallagher

During Oasis’ Edinburgh shows in August, it was believed that Liam and Noel Gallagher were staying at Gleneagles.

For Auchterarder dad Jonathan Dunn, his dream became a reality when he was able to meet Liam during a walk around the grounds.

He said that the frontman “couldn’t have been more friendly” as he posed for a photo with him and his son Harrison, 14.

Jonathan said: “They say don’t meet your heroes, well, if your hero is Liam Gallagher, then I say you absolutely have to.”

Oasis previously played a show for music executives at the hotel just before releasing debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994.

Ronan Keating

In March, Boyzone star Ronan Keating stayed at Gleneagles Hotel as he celebrated his son’s birthday.

Keating posted a series of images of his visit, alongside eldest son Jack, on his Instagram page.

The pair dined at The Birnam restaurant, where Jack was presented with a surprise birthday cake.

The Life is a Rollercoaster star also shared pictures of the pair watching a game of rugby and Jack blowing out his birthday cake candles.

Emma Raducanu

Last year, fashion giant Dior used Drummond Castle to stage its Cruise 2025 fashion show.

A-listers including Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy and Geri Horner were all spotted in attendance.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu stayed at Gleneagles during her time in the area.

In an Instagram post captioned “beautiful Scotland”, she shared footage of her stay, including a run past one of the golf courses.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney

Last month, England football hero Wayne Rooney shared pictures of his stay at the Gleneagles Hotel with wife Coleen.

In one snap, the couple can be seen enjoying a meal with Rooney’s former teammates at Manchester United, Michael Carrick and Darron Gibson.

Rooney, who also played for Everton and DC United, said in his post: “Brilliant few days in Scotland with great company.”

Disabled golfer Olli Ingram met the players during his stay, describing the experience as “surreal”.

Tyson Fury

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is usually seen at Gleneagles Hotel with his wife Paris.

In 2023, he could be seen arriving at Gleneagles during an episode of his Netflix series, At Home with the Furys.

In the show, he mentions that he once got into a row with Chris Tarrant inside a lift at the hotel – something the Tiswas host later shot down.

He was seen visiting the area with dad John earlier this year.

Rod Stewart

Staff were treated to a £10,000 tip by Sir Rod Stewart when he stayed at Gleneagles Hotel last year.

The Sailing star was joined by wife Penny Lancaster and sons Alastair and Aiden after watching his beloved Celtic beat Rangers.

According to the Daily Record, an insider at the hotel said Rod joked that staff should “stick the lot on Scotland to win the Euros.”

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to stay in some of the top hotels in the world and the service at Gleneagles is second to none.”

Olivia Attwood

Loose Woman and This Morning host Olivia Attwood is another familiar face who regularly stays at Gleneagles Hotel.

In June, the Love Island star shared clips of her stay with footballer husband Bradley Dack and their two dogs.

She said: “It’s just one of those genuinely special places.

“I’m a neurotic type, I don’t know how to relax.

“Sometimes, when I’m here, I actually get close to something people resemble as relaxation.”

David and Victoria Beckham (or did they?)

In 2024, rumours spread that A-listers David and Victoria Beckham paid another couple to reschedule their booking to secure exclusive access to Gleneagles Hotel.

The rumour, claiming the Beckhams paid off a mortgage, made its way to several Courier journalists.

Although it has not been confirmed whether it is true or not, similar rumours involving Carnoustie and Loch Lomond have surfaced over the years.

Regarding the rumour. Gleneagles Hotel said: “We don’t provide commentary about guests who come to stay, be that relating to real events or urban myths.”