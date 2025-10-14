Perth’s Tim Hortons closes permanently amid plans for new Taco Bell

The Tim Hortons branch in Perth has permanently closed.

The Canadian coffee chain had operated from St Catherine’s Retail Park since August 2021.

A new sign has appeared on the Dunkeld Road premises, notifying customers that the branch has shut.

The closure follows plans submitted for a new Taco Bell to take over the unit.

Courier readers were quick to share their opinions online when the news broke last month.

One Facebook user commented: “Noooo! Tim’s is great especially for breakfast.”

Another added: “30+ years since my first Taco Bell in Florida! Yessss!

“Pity it’s at the loss of Tim Hortons though.”

Others expressed less regret: “As a Canadian I am deeply disappointed and a tad embarrassed by the Tim Hortons in Perth.

“Every aspect of it sucks.

“Hopefully a Taco Bell will be better although I’m wishing for a Chick Fil A.”

It is not yet clear whether Tim Hortons will relocate to another site in Perth, with the nearest branch now based in Dundee, where a restaurant and drive-thru remain open.