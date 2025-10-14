News Perth’s Tim Hortons closes permanently amid plans for new Taco Bell The Canadian coffee shop has shut on Dunkeld Road. By Lucy Scarlett October 14 2025, 2:26pm October 14 2025, 2:26pm Share Perth’s Tim Hortons closes permanently amid plans for new Taco Bell Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5351811/perth-tim-hortons-closes-plans-new-taco-bell/ Copy Link 0 comment Tim Hortons has shut after four years in St Catherine's Retail Park. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson The Tim Hortons branch in Perth has permanently closed. The Canadian coffee chain had operated from St Catherine’s Retail Park since August 2021. A new sign has appeared on the Dunkeld Road premises, notifying customers that the branch has shut. The closure follows plans submitted for a new Taco Bell to take over the unit. A sign has appeared at Tim Hortons. Image: Ross Gardiner/DC Thomson Courier readers were quick to share their opinions online when the news broke last month. One Facebook user commented: “Noooo! Tim’s is great especially for breakfast.” Another added: “30+ years since my first Taco Bell in Florida! Yessss! “Pity it’s at the loss of Tim Hortons though.” Plans have been submitted to convert the unit into a Taco Bell. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson Others expressed less regret: “As a Canadian I am deeply disappointed and a tad embarrassed by the Tim Hortons in Perth. “Every aspect of it sucks. “Hopefully a Taco Bell will be better although I’m wishing for a Chick Fil A.” It is not yet clear whether Tim Hortons will relocate to another site in Perth, with the nearest branch now based in Dundee, where a restaurant and drive-thru remain open. If you have been affected by this closure, please contact The Courier on news@dctmedia.co.uk.
Conversation