Perth’s Tim Hortons closes permanently amid plans for new Taco Bell

The Canadian coffee shop has shut on Dunkeld Road.

By Lucy Scarlett
Tim Hortons at St Catherine's Retail Park, Perth.
Tim Hortons has shut after four years in St Catherine's Retail Park. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The Tim Hortons branch in Perth has permanently closed.

The Canadian coffee chain had operated from St Catherine’s Retail Park since August 2021.

A new sign has appeared on the Dunkeld Road premises, notifying customers that the branch has shut.

The closure follows plans submitted for a new Taco Bell to take over the unit.

A sign has appeared at Tim Hortons. Image: Ross Gardiner/DC Thomson

Courier readers were quick to share their opinions online when the news broke last month.

One Facebook user commented: “Noooo! Tim’s is great especially for breakfast.”

Another added: “30+ years since my first Taco Bell in Florida! Yessss!

“Pity it’s at the loss of Tim Hortons though.”

Plans have been submitted to convert the unit into a Taco Bell. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Others expressed less regret: “As a Canadian I am deeply disappointed and a tad embarrassed by the Tim Hortons in Perth.

“Every aspect of it sucks.

“Hopefully a Taco Bell will be better although I’m wishing for a Chick Fil A.”

It is not yet clear whether Tim Hortons will relocate to another site in Perth, with the nearest branch now based in Dundee, where a restaurant and drive-thru remain open.

  • If you have been affected by this closure, please contact The Courier on news@dctmedia.co.uk.

