Student president’s fears over impact of proposed Dundee and Angus College cuts

Fears have been raised about the impact job and course cuts could have on students at Dundee and Angus College.

Earlier this month the college revealed it is looking to makes swathes of cuts to save £2.5 million in the current academic year.

Among the options on the table are reducing January-start programmes across some subject areas, finishing dance provision and withdrawing from Saltire Centre in Arbroath.

A final decision on the proposed cuts is expected to be made in December. If approved, changes will begin to be implemented from January 2026.

However, the uncertainty facing the college is already having an impact on students.

Concern of staff future

Speaking to The Courier, student president Connor Pithie said: “Our students typically have very strong relationships with the staff here, both academic and support, and there’s concern of what’s going to happen to them.

“If they’re returning students, are they going to be seeing the same faces?

“And looking at the opportunity side of things, are we going to have as much opportunities for them if classes are no longer available or if we have to reduce the number of streams?.

“A lot of our students are local so there’s a knock-on effect within the community as well.

“They will have less opportunities for training and upskilling to go into the workforce and that could have impacts on family life and local services.”

Connor also expressed his concern over the long-term impact the proposed cuts could have on the college – including the prospect of diminishing student numbers.

He added: “We’ve got a ping-pong table outside of our office at the Kingsway campus and I see students coming along, competing with each other, having a laugh.

“I think about what the campus would be like with less students on it, less opportunity for them to meet people. What is that impact going to be on their mental health and well-being?

“But there seems to be a strength and resilience in the student body. We know that as a college, they will get that support and will work through it as a collective.”

Real-terms funding cut

Connor spoke to The Courier alongside college principal Simon Hewitt and union reps Hazel Coutts, Richard Gordon and Stephen Oakley.

It was a show of unity as former student Mr Hewitt made an unprecedented rallying cry over the institution’s future.

He says Dundee and Angus College, and the wider sector, is reaching breaking point due to the real-terms cuts.

“When you look at the 20% real-terms cut, that’s one pound in every five out in five years while still trying to support the region and give students the best service”, Simon added.

“There comes a breaking point and I think the sector is not far off that just now.”