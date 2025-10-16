Student president’s fears over impact of proposed Dundee and Angus College cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student president’s fears over impact of proposed Dundee and Angus College cuts

Earlier this month the college revealed it is looking to makes swathes of cuts to save £2.5m in the current academic year.

By Laura Devlin
Student president Connor Pithie speaking to The Courier. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Fears have been raised about the impact job and course cuts could have on students at Dundee and Angus College.

Earlier this month the college revealed it is looking to makes swathes of cuts to save £2.5 million in the current academic year.

Among the options on the table are reducing January-start programmes across some subject areas, finishing dance provision and withdrawing from Saltire Centre in Arbroath.

A final decision on the proposed cuts is expected to be made in December. If approved, changes will begin to be implemented from January 2026.

However, the uncertainty facing the college is already having an impact on students.

Concern of staff future

Speaking to The Courier, student president Connor Pithie said: “Our students typically have very strong relationships with the staff here, both academic and support, and there’s concern of what’s going to happen to them.

“If they’re returning students, are they going to be seeing the same faces?

“And looking at the opportunity side of things, are we going to have as much opportunities for them if classes are no longer available or if we have to reduce the number of streams?.

“A lot of our students are local so there’s a knock-on effect within the community as well.

“They will have less opportunities for training and upskilling to go into the workforce and that could have impacts on family life and local services.”

D&A College Kingsway Campus.
Connor also expressed his concern over the long-term impact the proposed cuts could have on the college – including the prospect of diminishing student numbers.

He added: “We’ve got a ping-pong table outside of our office at the Kingsway campus and I see students coming along, competing with each other, having a laugh.

“I think about what the campus would be like with less students on it, less opportunity for them to meet people. What is that impact going to be on their mental health and well-being?

“But there seems to be a strength and resilience in the student body. We know that as a college, they will get that support and will work through it as a collective.”

Real-terms funding cut

Connor spoke to The Courier alongside college principal Simon Hewitt and union reps  Hazel Coutts, Richard Gordon and Stephen Oakley.

It was a show of unity as former student Mr Hewitt made an unprecedented rallying cry over the institution’s future.

Dundee & Angus College principle Simon Hewitt speaking to The Courier.
He says Dundee and Angus College, and the wider sector, is reaching breaking point due to the real-terms cuts.

“When you look at the 20% real-terms cut, that’s one pound in every five out in five years while still trying to support the region and give students the best service”, Simon added.

“There comes a breaking point and I think the sector is not far off that just now.”

