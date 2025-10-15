Fife ‘hot tub murderer’ Shaun Alexander to go before parole board today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife ‘hot tub murderer’ Shaun Alexander to go before parole board today

Nicola Johnstone and Kevin Braid were killed in Leslie in 2004.

By Sean O'Neil
Shaun Alexander being led away to begin life sentence.
Fife ‘hot tub murderer’ Shaun Alexander is set to go before the parole board today, 21 years after brutally slaying his two victims in Leslie.

Nicola Johnstone and Kevin Braid were murdered in a jealous rage on October 10 2004 while they relaxed in a hot tub

Alexander, who was 32 at the time, stabbed his 23-year-old ex-wife eight times before savagely beating 41-year-old divorced father-of-two Kevin with a crowbar before fatally stabbing him in the chest.

Originally sentenced to life with a minimum sentence of 17 years, this was upped to 20 years on appeal.

The killer was denied parole last year but will be given a second chance at freedom on Wednesday.

Those closest to Nicola and Kevin are adamant he should not be released.

‘Life behind bars with no chance of release’

The family members, who have asked not to be named, say they will live in constant fear for their own safety if Alexander is granted parole.

“We’ve always maintained that sentencing him to life for murdering Nicola and Kevin should mean exactly that – life behind bars with no chance of release,” The Courier was told.

Leslie hot tub murder victims Nicola Johnstone and Kevin Braid.
Nicola Johnstone and Kevin Braid. Image: Supplied

“It’s us that have been handed life sentences for what he did.

“It’s been heartbreaking enough having to deal with the grief every single day of knowing what he did to our loved ones.

“But now that he’s up for parole, if anything, it’s got even harder given that there’s a chance he might be released back onto the streets.

“The worry of him getting out is almost too difficult to comprehend.”

‘A worry for the safety of women’

The Courier has been campaigning for parole reforms through our A Voice for Victims campaign.

We are calling for better communication with victims, more transparency and a rethink on when violent offenders become eligible for parole.

A public consultation on reforms has now been launched by the Scottish Government.

The families of Nicola and Kevin believe Alexander, from East Wemyss, still poses a danger to women.

“He’s a callous individual who has not shown one shred of remorse in all the years he’s had to contemplate what he did,” explained one.

“We’ve never been given any information to suggest whether he’s been rehabilitated, and we have genuine fears that, if out, he’ll attempt to make contact with us.

“There is also a genuine worry for the safety of women across Fife if he’s back on the streets.”

Conversation