Fife ‘hot tub murderer’ Shaun Alexander to go before parole board today

Fife ‘hot tub murderer’ Shaun Alexander is set to go before the parole board today, 21 years after brutally slaying his two victims in Leslie.

Nicola Johnstone and Kevin Braid were murdered in a jealous rage on October 10 2004 while they relaxed in a hot tub

Alexander, who was 32 at the time, stabbed his 23-year-old ex-wife eight times before savagely beating 41-year-old divorced father-of-two Kevin with a crowbar before fatally stabbing him in the chest.

Originally sentenced to life with a minimum sentence of 17 years, this was upped to 20 years on appeal.

The killer was denied parole last year but will be given a second chance at freedom on Wednesday.

Those closest to Nicola and Kevin are adamant he should not be released.

‘Life behind bars with no chance of release’

The family members, who have asked not to be named, say they will live in constant fear for their own safety if Alexander is granted parole.

“We’ve always maintained that sentencing him to life for murdering Nicola and Kevin should mean exactly that – life behind bars with no chance of release,” The Courier was told.

“It’s us that have been handed life sentences for what he did.

“It’s been heartbreaking enough having to deal with the grief every single day of knowing what he did to our loved ones.

“But now that he’s up for parole, if anything, it’s got even harder given that there’s a chance he might be released back onto the streets.

“The worry of him getting out is almost too difficult to comprehend.”

‘A worry for the safety of women’

The Courier has been campaigning for parole reforms through our A Voice for Victims campaign.

We are calling for better communication with victims, more transparency and a rethink on when violent offenders become eligible for parole.

A public consultation on reforms has now been launched by the Scottish Government.

The families of Nicola and Kevin believe Alexander, from East Wemyss, still poses a danger to women.

“He’s a callous individual who has not shown one shred of remorse in all the years he’s had to contemplate what he did,” explained one.

“We’ve never been given any information to suggest whether he’s been rehabilitated, and we have genuine fears that, if out, he’ll attempt to make contact with us.

“There is also a genuine worry for the safety of women across Fife if he’s back on the streets.”