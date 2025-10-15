How Perth’s North Inch golf course was rescued from closure threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Perth’s North Inch golf course was rescued from closure threat

The North Inch golf course was distinctly below par when Perth and Kinross Council stepped in nine years ago. So what's changed?

By Morag Lindsay
Golfer playing on North Inch course with Perth skyline in distance
The North Inch golf course is a part of Perth's history. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council bosses say the future is looking bright for one of Scotland’s oldest golf courses.

Golf has been played on Perth’s North Inch for more than 500 years.

But the municipal course was failing on a number of fronts when Perth and Kinross Council came up with a rescue plan in 2016.

Its condition had deteriorated, users were staying away, and there was talk of closure.

But in the nine years since, its fortunes have taken a turn for the better.

Aerial view of North Inch park, beside River Tay in Perth
The North Inch and its historic golf course. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

• Income from season tickets and daily green fees has risen from £42,000 to £218,000.

• The number of season ticket holders has increased from 175 to 703.

• And the annual subsidy it requires from the council has fallen from £167,000 to £55,000.

The upturn is detailed in a new report for councillors.

It states: “Reputationally, the golf course has turned around what was once a negative local perception to now one of being a very good public golf course.”

North Inch golf course needed ‘ever-increasing’ council handouts

Perth and Kinross Council initially came up with a six-year business plan for the North Inch golf course in 2016.

The new report sets out the gravity of the situation at that time.

North Inch golf course
North Inch Golf Course in Perth. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“At the start of the plan North Inch golf course was performing poorly and was requiring an ever-increasing annual subsidy from the council to cover costs,” it explains.

“The condition of the golf had deteriorated and as a result usage numbers and revenue had dropped consistently over the previous decade and the future of the golf course was uncertain.”

The council brought maintenance of the golf course back in-house from an external contractor in April 2018.

In the first six years, income from season tickets and green fees rose from £42,200 to £174,300.

Golfer walking past sign for North Inch golf course with Perth and Kinross Council logo
The council says it’s continuing to improve facilities. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Season ticket holder numbers also went up, from 175 to 444.

And the council was able to reduce its subsidy from £167,500 to £62,000.

Junior and senior citiizen games thriving

A new five-year business plan is now in place, covering the period 2022-2027.

Bosses say they are looking to retain and strengthen the relationship with existing users and improve course conditions, while keeping play affordable and accessible.

They are also working to attract new players locally and further afield, as well as targeting visitors to Perthshire.

In 2022, they launched North Inch Junior Golf Club.

Six young boys standing next to a trophy on a Scottish Golf podium
Some of the North Inch golf course’s junior players. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

It’s believed to be the only standalone junior golf club in the country.

There are now 229 junior season ticket holders.

This is thought to be the largest number of junior golfers at any golf course in the Perth and Kinross area.

At the other end of the age scale, the Golf Memories group turned 10 years old in March.

Group of senior citizens gathered around golf hole
Members of the Golf Memories group. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

This weekly free gathering, run in partnership with the council’s equalities team and sponsored and hosted by Noah’s Ark Golf Centre, offers people living with dementia and other conditions the opportunity to re-connect with the sport on the driving range or accessible putting course.

Participants also benefit from making new friends and reminiscing over a cuppa after each session.

The report concludes: “The North Inch Golf Course is an asset the council and city can be rightly proud of, as are the dedicated staff, partners and volunteers who make it such a success.”

