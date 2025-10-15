How Perth’s North Inch golf course was rescued from closure threat

Council bosses say the future is looking bright for one of Scotland’s oldest golf courses.

Golf has been played on Perth’s North Inch for more than 500 years.

But the municipal course was failing on a number of fronts when Perth and Kinross Council came up with a rescue plan in 2016.

Its condition had deteriorated, users were staying away, and there was talk of closure.

But in the nine years since, its fortunes have taken a turn for the better.

• Income from season tickets and daily green fees has risen from £42,000 to £218,000.

• The number of season ticket holders has increased from 175 to 703.

• And the annual subsidy it requires from the council has fallen from £167,000 to £55,000.

The upturn is detailed in a new report for councillors.

It states: “Reputationally, the golf course has turned around what was once a negative local perception to now one of being a very good public golf course.”

North Inch golf course needed ‘ever-increasing’ council handouts

Perth and Kinross Council initially came up with a six-year business plan for the North Inch golf course in 2016.

The new report sets out the gravity of the situation at that time.

“At the start of the plan North Inch golf course was performing poorly and was requiring an ever-increasing annual subsidy from the council to cover costs,” it explains.

“The condition of the golf had deteriorated and as a result usage numbers and revenue had dropped consistently over the previous decade and the future of the golf course was uncertain.”

The council brought maintenance of the golf course back in-house from an external contractor in April 2018.

In the first six years, income from season tickets and green fees rose from £42,200 to £174,300.

Season ticket holder numbers also went up, from 175 to 444.

And the council was able to reduce its subsidy from £167,500 to £62,000.

Junior and senior citiizen games thriving

A new five-year business plan is now in place, covering the period 2022-2027.

Bosses say they are looking to retain and strengthen the relationship with existing users and improve course conditions, while keeping play affordable and accessible.

They are also working to attract new players locally and further afield, as well as targeting visitors to Perthshire.

In 2022, they launched North Inch Junior Golf Club.

It’s believed to be the only standalone junior golf club in the country.

There are now 229 junior season ticket holders.

This is thought to be the largest number of junior golfers at any golf course in the Perth and Kinross area.

At the other end of the age scale, the Golf Memories group turned 10 years old in March.

This weekly free gathering, run in partnership with the council’s equalities team and sponsored and hosted by Noah’s Ark Golf Centre, offers people living with dementia and other conditions the opportunity to re-connect with the sport on the driving range or accessible putting course.

Participants also benefit from making new friends and reminiscing over a cuppa after each session.

The report concludes: “The North Inch Golf Course is an asset the council and city can be rightly proud of, as are the dedicated staff, partners and volunteers who make it such a success.”