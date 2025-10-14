Pitlochry man hits out at Enchanted Forest visitors using hospital car park

A Pitlochry man has hit out at Enchanted Forest visitors taking up hospital parking spaces.

Brian Colbert, 78, claims parking at the Pitlochry Community Hospital has become impossible since the popular light show began.

His wife is currently receiving palliative care at the Ferry Road facility, which he visits throughout the day and night.

Brian told The Courier that the usually quiet car park has become blocked in the evenings since the event started on October 2.

‘It makes life more awkward in a situation like ours’

“My son and I take it in turns to stay here and visit her,” he said.

“Anything from 6pm onwards, the hospital parking facility is full of people going to the Enchanted Forest.

“This is an issue because visitors, patients, and staff come to the hospital at all hours.

“Cars start arriving shortly after 5pm, and they’re here until 11pm.

“Somebody should have allocated something in Pitlochry to cover all this parking.

“I’m concerned because there’s people like myself visiting – and I met a lady the other night who couldn’t get parked either.

“Surely all it takes is a temporary sign as you come around the corner towards the hospital that says ‘staff and visitors only.'”

Brian, who often visits his wife overnight, says he has been forced to pay for parking elsewhere, even though the hospital car park is free.

He added: “It makes life more awkward than it needs to be in a situation like ours.

“It’s not right that people like myself have to drive around looking for parking when visiting their partner in this kind of situation.

“I’m here for several hours and have to dip out in the night to change my parking because of this.

“Or when they all leave, I have to get my car and re-park it again.

“That parking facility is specifically for this unit in the hospital.”

Enchanted Forest organisers to issue ‘polite reminder’ to visitors

The Enchanted Forest, held in Faskally Woods, runs until November 2 and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

A spokesperson for the event said: “In response to this gentleman’s complaint we will be issuing a polite reminder to our followers via social media this week to remind them that parking at the hospital is solely for the purpose of patients, visitors and the medical staff.

“The hospital’s location is not signposted in any way to our customers and, while it is impossible to identify that the drivers of the vehicles parked at the hospital on this occasion were visitors to the show, we do our best to ensure that our customers know where all the available parking spaces are in a combination of direct emails and via our website.”