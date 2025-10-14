Bridge of Allan ‘dangerous’ tree row continues as Stirling Council claims no responsibility

A Bridge of Allan resident who raised safety concerns over trees behind his flat after one fell during Storm Amy is calling on Stirling Council to take action.

Scott Abercrombie’s car was crushed by a large tree planted in woodland to the rear of his rented Henderson Street flat on Friday, October 3, just after 8pm.

His vehicle was written off as a result and is still sitting under the fallen tree.

Scottish Land Register documents show that the small strip of land between Henderson Street and Well Road where the tree was planted is unclaimed.

As a result, Stirling Council maintains it has no duty to get involved.

However, Mr Abercrombie says he is astonished that his warnings about potentially dangerous trees are not being taken seriously by the local authority.

As The Courier reported last week, the Bridge of Allan resident is worried about the possible harm a large oak tree still standing next to the tree that fell last week could cause.

He is also concerned about the planted remains of the fallen tree, which snapped in half.

Genuine safety concerns being ignored, says resident

Mr Abercrombie said: “Unfortunately the fallen tree is being used as an attempt to reframe and divert attention away from the real issue – the dangerous and abandoned trees.”

“My genuine safety concerns remain.

“The other half of the tree that did come down still remains in its dangerous state.

“The council has repeatedly ignored my requests for the tree to be assessed and tackled.”

He added: “The council has a legal responsibility to act and they are not. That is astonishing.”

Stirling Council argues it did inspect the site but concluded that it has no duty to act further.

On Monday, a spokesperson told The Courier: “We understand the frustration on this matter.

“However, we can confirm the site was inspected and that council officers confirmed the [fallen] tree is not on council-owned land and does not affect any public roads.

“Under these circumstances, it is the responsibility of the property owner to resolve.”

Councillors ‘getting impatient’

Two local councillors for Bridge of Allan submitted formal enquiries to Stirling Council over the fallen tree soon after the incident, but neither has received a response.

Alasdair Tollemache, Green councillor, said: “I was contacted by Scott on the Saturday over the situation with his car.

“I thought the council would be able to help under these circumstances.

“I am in regular contact with Scott offering him support but, regrettably, no solution.”

Robin Kleinman, Conservative councillor, told The Courier he contacted the council separately from Mr Tollemache, on behalf of Mr Abercrombie’s landlords.

Mr Kleinman said: “I’m getting a bit impatient. It is a serious matter that Stirling Council needs to address very quickly.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook