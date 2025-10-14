Bridge of Allan ‘dangerous’ tree row continues as Stirling Council claims no responsibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Bridge of Allan ‘dangerous’ tree row continues as Stirling Council claims no responsibility

Scott Abercrombie has urged the council to assess unclaimed trees he believes could cause serious damage.

By Alex Watson
Scott Abercrombie is concerned about the stability of the remaining trees behind his home, seen here on the left. Image: Scott Abercrombie
Scott Abercrombie is concerned about the stability of the remaining trees behind his home, seen here on the left. Image: Scott Abercrombie

A Bridge of Allan resident who raised safety concerns over trees behind his flat after one fell during Storm Amy is calling on Stirling Council to take action.

Scott Abercrombie’s car was crushed by a large tree planted in woodland to the rear of his rented Henderson Street flat on Friday, October 3, just after 8pm.

His vehicle was written off as a result and is still sitting under the fallen tree.

Scottish Land Register documents show that the small strip of land between Henderson Street and Well Road where the tree was planted is unclaimed.

As a result, Stirling Council maintains it has no duty to get involved.

However, Mr Abercrombie says he is astonished that his warnings about potentially dangerous trees are not being taken seriously by the local authority.

Mr Abercrombie is worried about the large oak tree that remains standing between Henderson Street and Well Road. The oak is highlighted here in yellow. Image: Scott Abercrombie

As The Courier reported last week, the Bridge of Allan resident is worried about the possible harm a large oak tree still standing next to the tree that fell last week could cause.

He is also concerned about the planted remains of the fallen tree, which snapped in half.

Genuine safety concerns being ignored, says resident

Mr Abercrombie said: “Unfortunately the fallen tree is being used as an attempt to reframe and divert attention away from the real issue – the dangerous and abandoned trees.”

“My genuine safety concerns remain.

“The other half of the tree that did come down still remains in its dangerous state.

“The council has repeatedly ignored my requests for the tree to be assessed and tackled.”

He added: “The council has a legal responsibility to act and they are not. That is astonishing.”

The tree crushed the car during Storm Amy, writing it off in an instant. Image: Scott Abercrombie

Stirling Council argues it did inspect the site but concluded that it has no duty to act further.

On Monday, a spokesperson told The Courier: “We understand the frustration on this matter.

“However, we can confirm the site was inspected and that council officers confirmed the [fallen] tree is not on council-owned land and does not affect any public roads.

“Under these circumstances, it is the responsibility of the property owner to resolve.”

Councillors ‘getting impatient’

Two local councillors for Bridge of Allan submitted formal enquiries to Stirling Council over the fallen tree soon after the incident, but neither has received a response.

Alasdair Tollemache, Green councillor, said: “I was contacted by Scott on the Saturday over the situation with his car.

“I thought the council would be able to help under these circumstances.

“I am in regular contact with Scott offering him support but, regrettably, no solution.”

Robin Kleinman, Conservative councillor, told The Courier he contacted the council separately from Mr Tollemache, on behalf of Mr Abercrombie’s landlords.

Mr Kleinman said: “I’m getting a bit impatient. It is a serious matter that Stirling Council needs to address very quickly.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

An overturned car on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan
Car overturning in Bridge of Allan prompts calls for urgent safety review
Scott Abercrombie is concerned about the stability of the remaining trees behind his home, seen here on the left. Image: Scott Abercrombie
Tuesday court round-up — Bulldog bites and flat fire
Scott Abercrombie is concerned about the stability of the remaining trees behind his home, seen here on the left. Image: Scott Abercrombie
Pitlochry man hits out at Enchanted Forest visitors using hospital car park
Two police cars at the scene on Commercial Street in Dundee City Centre
Man accused of trying to snatch children in Dundee is unfit to stand trial
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Readers tell of shock at planned closure of 'life-saving' Ninewells neonatal unit
3
Reece Balfour was left homeless for a month after a fire at Dundee's Dudhope Court.
Dundee hero who pulled woman from burning flat left 'homeless' for a month after…
Tim Hortons at St Catherine's Retail Park, Perth.
Perth's Tim Hortons closes permanently amid plans for new Taco Bell
Gina Thomson from Dundee took ill on a flight home from Turkey.
Dundee gran fights for her life in Croatia after falling ill on flight home…
Steven Charletta
Rogue constable jailed for part in Fife sisters' 'sordid' extortion scheme
Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath voices urged to declare support for ancient abbey in HES consultation

Conversation