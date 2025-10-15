Angus crematorium campaigner wins speed cut U-turn in latest twist of five-year planning saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus crematorium campaigner wins speed cut U-turn in latest twist of five-year planning saga

A fight to stop development of a £5 million crematorium at Duntrune will return the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

By Graham Brown
Duntrune campaigner Ian Robertson said plans to cut the B978 speed limit from 60mph to 40mph were unlawful. Image: Google
A key figure against plans for a new Angus crematorium has won his battle over an speed cut ‘sop’ for a road near the site.

Ian Robertson has been a leading campaigner in the bid to block Friockheim farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s scheme for the 125-mourner facility near his home at Duntrune, close to the border with Dundee.

On Wednesday, the saga will return to Scotland’s highest civil court for a second time.

The Court of Session challenge has been mounted by another local objector to the controversial project.

Duntrune resident’s official complaint to council

But in a separate development, Mr Robertson has successfully fought Angus Council plans to cut the speed limit on a road near Duntrune from 60mph to 40mph.

Road safety concerns were a key issue raised by more than 700 objectors to the crematorium plan.

Despite those fears, Mr Robertson branded speed cuts on two stretches of road as “sops” to the local community.

Duntrune crematorium campaigner Ian Robertson.
Ian Robertson at the site of the proposed Duntrune crematorium. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

One was the planned reduction to the 60mph limit on the B978 between Ballumbie and Kellas.

He argued the council had wrongly followed through on plans for the speed cut. It followed a Court of Session ruling a previous decision to approve the crematorium was unlawful.

Mr Robertson claims the council’s considerations for roads around the Duntrune site, and a previously rejected proposal for another crematorium, near Carmyllie, were inconsistent.

Speed reduction plan was ‘oversight’

He lodged an official complaint over the authority’s handling of the issue.

“My personal position is that if any proposed speed limit reductions by Angus Council are evidence needs based, lawful and that the same rationale is consistently applied to them by the council across all of the road network that it is responsible for then I would not personally see any immediate or automatic need to object to such a proposal,” he said.

“It was clear to me watching both the Duntrune appeals that there was no real deep consideration of road safety by the committee nor any evidence of a wider road safety strategy at play.

“The two speed limit promotions were just ‘sops’ to the local community given the large number of objections lodged to this proposal.”

Council chiefs have now admitted it was an “oversight” to present the B978 traffic order to councillors for approval.

The matter is likely to come before councillors in due course.

Second Court of Session hearing for Duntrune crematorium bid

On Wednesday, judges at the Court of Session are due to consider another local resident’s second challenge to the Duntrune approval.

In 2021, the authority did not contest Paul Dixon’s challenge that a planning review committee’s decision to uphold an appeal against the refusal of permission was unlawful.

It led to a new appeal body being formed to consider the application.

That committee gave the development the green light in August 2024.

But its chairman, Carnoustie councillor David Cheape, has been caught up in a row after it emerged he sent an email to colleagues on the eve of the crucial hearing asking which way they intended to vote on the appeal.

Conversation