Warning of 15-minute delays on A92 in Fife during roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Warning of 15-minute delays on A92 in Fife during roadworks

Resurfacing works are planned for the A92 westbound near Cardenden.

By Isla Glen
Drivers are to expect up to 15 minute delays on the A92 during resurfacing works. Image: Google Street View
Drivers are to expect up to 15 minute delays on the A92 during resurfacing works. Image: Google Street View

Drivers have been warned to expect 15-minute delays on the A92 in Fife during upcoming roadworks.

Amey will carry out surfacing improvement works on the A92 westbound near Cardenden from next week.

Around 1350 metres of the carriageway will be resurfaced from Thursday October 23 to Tuesday October 28.

The works will take place on the road between Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy and the A92 overbridge near Cardenden.

A contraflow system will be in place.

Contraflow during A92 Fife roadworks

There will be lane closures between 7.30pm on Thursday October 23 and 7.30pm on Friday October 24 to set up traffic management.

Works will be carried out between 7.30pm on Friday October 24 and 7.30pm on Monday October 27.

Lane closures will be in place from 7.30pm on Monday October 27 until 6.30am on Tuesday October 28 to stand down the contraflow.

During the contraflow, the Lochgelly southbound off slip will be closed.

The diversion says that traffic leaving the A92 should continue to Cowdenbeath and return northbound to leave at the Lochgelly northbound off slip road.

The works are set to be complete by 6.30am on Tuesday October 28.

More from News

An overturned car on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan
Car overturning in Bridge of Allan prompts calls for urgent safety review
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Bulldog bites and flat fire
The full car park at Pitlochry Community Hospital. Image: Brian Colbert
Pitlochry man hits out at Enchanted Forest visitors using hospital car park
Two police cars at the scene on Commercial Street in Dundee City Centre
Man accused of trying to snatch children in Dundee is unfit to stand trial
To go with story by Alex Watson. Bridge of Allan man's wrecked car trapped under 'unclaimed' fallen tree for a week Picture shows; Bridge of Allan car crushed by tree. Bridge of Allan, Scotland. Supplied by Scott Abercrombie Date; Unknown
Bridge of Allan 'dangerous' tree row continues as Stirling Council claims no responsibility
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Readers tell of shock at planned closure of 'life-saving' Ninewells neonatal unit
6
Reece Balfour was left homeless for a month after a fire at Dundee's Dudhope Court.
Dundee hero who pulled woman from burning flat left 'homeless' for a month after…
Tim Hortons at St Catherine's Retail Park, Perth.
Perth's Tim Hortons closes permanently amid plans for new Taco Bell
2
Gina Thomson from Dundee took ill on a flight home from Turkey.
Dundee gran fights for her life in Croatia after falling ill on flight home…
Steven Charletta
Rogue constable jailed for part in Fife sisters' 'sordid' extortion scheme

Conversation