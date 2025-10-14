Warning of 15-minute delays on A92 in Fife during roadworks

Drivers have been warned to expect 15-minute delays on the A92 in Fife during upcoming roadworks.

Amey will carry out surfacing improvement works on the A92 westbound near Cardenden from next week.

Around 1350 metres of the carriageway will be resurfaced from Thursday October 23 to Tuesday October 28.

The works will take place on the road between Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy and the A92 overbridge near Cardenden.

A contraflow system will be in place.

Contraflow during A92 Fife roadworks

There will be lane closures between 7.30pm on Thursday October 23 and 7.30pm on Friday October 24 to set up traffic management.

Works will be carried out between 7.30pm on Friday October 24 and 7.30pm on Monday October 27.

Lane closures will be in place from 7.30pm on Monday October 27 until 6.30am on Tuesday October 28 to stand down the contraflow.

During the contraflow, the Lochgelly southbound off slip will be closed.

The diversion says that traffic leaving the A92 should continue to Cowdenbeath and return northbound to leave at the Lochgelly northbound off slip road.

The works are set to be complete by 6.30am on Tuesday October 28.