Gallery: Highlights from The 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run

It was a magical night at the 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run held in the grounds of Glamis Castle.

It was an unforgettable night for runners who gathered for the Glamis Castle Glow Run who participated in 5km and 10km races.

This inclusive race was full of families, friends, and runners of all ages, and with no pressure to race participants enjoyed the community spirit, fun and fitness.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the action!