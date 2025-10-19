Gallery: Highlights from The 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Gallery: Highlights from The 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run

Runners in high spirits gathered at Glamis Castle to participate in The 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run, combining community spirit and fitness.

(L-R) Steph Boyd, Mili Smith and Donna Bell. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Emma Grady

It was a magical night at the 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run held in the grounds of Glamis Castle.

It was an unforgettable night for runners who gathered for the Glamis Castle Glow Run who participated in 5km and 10km races.

This inclusive race was full of families, friends, and runners of all ages, and with no pressure to race participants enjoyed the community spirit, fun and fitness.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the action!

Dogs welcome – l to r – John-Henry Bruce, ‘Charlie’ and Kez Smith.
Three generations from the same family – l to r – Eve Burton, Artemis Burton, Scott Anderson and Gavin Burton.
Runners ready to go – l to r – Kerry and Marc Whiting.
Ready for the challenge – l to r – Emma Phillip and Lynsey Farquharson.
Erica Coutts and Pamela Kierans were all smiles ahead of the start.
Keen runners – l to r – Paula McLaren and Daniel Tuck.
St Cyrus Solo’s runners taking part – l to r – Archie, Helen and Mark.
Catching up before the start of the run.
Runners register for one of the races.
Runners await the start.
A moment of calm before the start.
Runners on the start line.
5k runners head out on the course.
10k runners set out on their course.
10k runners set out on their course.
Start of the 5k run.
Runners on the course.
Glow run fun!
Runners on the course.
Bright lights, fast feet.
Runners on the course.
Fun run, fun night!
Runners on the course.
Runners on the course.
Glow run fun!
Runners on the course.
Runners on the course.
Furry friends came along.
Smiles all the way!
Runners on the course.
Runners on the course.
Glowing through the dark.
Runners on the course.
Runners on the course.
Runners on the course.
Bright lights, fast feet.
Fun run, fun night!
Runners on the course.
What a night!
Runners on the course.
Runners on the course.
Nearly there!
The first 5k runner back.

