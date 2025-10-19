News Gallery: Highlights from The 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run Runners in high spirits gathered at Glamis Castle to participate in The 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run, combining community spirit and fitness. (L-R) Steph Boyd, Mili Smith and Donna Bell. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Emma Grady October 19 2025, 1:43pm October 19 2025, 1:43pm Share Gallery: Highlights from The 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5352121/gallery-highlights-from-the-2025-glamis-castle-glow-run/ Copy Link It was a magical night at the 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run held in the grounds of Glamis Castle. It was an unforgettable night for runners who gathered for the Glamis Castle Glow Run who participated in 5km and 10km races. This inclusive race was full of families, friends, and runners of all ages, and with no pressure to race participants enjoyed the community spirit, fun and fitness. Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the action! Dogs welcome – l to r – John-Henry Bruce, ‘Charlie’ and Kez Smith. Three generations from the same family – l to r – Eve Burton, Artemis Burton, Scott Anderson and Gavin Burton. Runners ready to go – l to r – Kerry and Marc Whiting. Ready for the challenge – l to r – Emma Phillip and Lynsey Farquharson. Erica Coutts and Pamela Kierans were all smiles ahead of the start. Keen runners – l to r – Paula McLaren and Daniel Tuck. St Cyrus Solo’s runners taking part – l to r – Archie, Helen and Mark. Catching up before the start of the run. Runners register for one of the races. Runners await the start. A moment of calm before the start. Runners on the start line. 5k runners head out on the course. 10k runners set out on their course. 10k runners set out on their course. Start of the 5k run. Runners on the course. Glow run fun! Runners on the course. Bright lights, fast feet. Runners on the course. Fun run, fun night! Runners on the course. Runners on the course. Glow run fun! Runners on the course. Runners on the course. Furry friends came along. Smiles all the way! Runners on the course. Runners on the course. Glowing through the dark. Runners on the course. Runners on the course. Runners on the course. Bright lights, fast feet. Fun run, fun night! Runners on the course. What a night! Runners on the course. Runners on the course. Nearly there! The first 5k runner back.