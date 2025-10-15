Missing pregnant woman, 26, from Dundee traced

A heavily pregnant woman who was reported missing from Dundee has been traced.

Police issued a public appeal to help find Aimee Stanton, 26, who was last seen in the early hours of Monday morning.

Concerns were growing for the welfare of Aimee and her unborn child.

Officers confirmed on Wednesday morning that she has been traced.

A statement said: “Aimee Stanton, reported missing from Dundee, has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”