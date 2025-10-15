Police hunt seven boys who kicked Monifieth resident’s door amid rise in anti-social behaviour

Police are hunting a gang of seven boys who kicked a Monifieth resident’s door.

Officers say the incident is one of an increasing number of anti-social behaviour reports in the Angus town’s South Street.

The youths targeted a property at around 8.45pm on Tuesday and kicked at the door.

Police are now working to identify seven boys believed to be about 14 years old who were in the area at the time.

One is described as wearing a black hoodie with the word ‘Represent’ on the front.

Constable Irvine of the Carnoustie, Monifieth and Sidlaws Community Policing Team said: “This incident has understandably left local residents very shaken.

“It is vital that we trace those responsible so they can fully appreciate the impact that their behaviour has on our community.

“Whilst the majority of our young people are respectful and well-behaved, it appears that a small minority have been gathering in the South Street area with the intention of causing annoyance and disruption.

“Over the coming days, we will be increasing both uniformed and plain-clothed patrols in the area.

“Anyone identified as being in anti-social behaviour will be dealt with robustly.

“Finally, I would like to make a direct appeal to parents and carers – please take the time to speak with your children about the consequences of anti-social behaviour and the distress it can cause within our community.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting PS-20251014-3116.