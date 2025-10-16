Victim of St Andrews takeaway sex attacker ‘furious’ as he avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim of St Andrews takeaway sex attacker ‘furious’ as he avoids jail

Ugur 'Jack' Emre was spared a prison sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting the teenager, who was 16 at the time.

Ugur 'Jack' Emre
Ugur 'Jack' Emre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

The victim of a sex attacker St Andrews takeaway boss says she is “furious” that he has avoided jail.

Ugur ‘Jack’ Emre was spared a prison sentence this week after he was convicted of sexually assaulting the girl at Big Boss takeaway and ice cream shop Little Boss.

Instead, the 42-year-old was placed on the sex offenders register for five years and ordered to pay a combined £5,000 in compensation.

He must also perform 250 hours of unpaid work.

His now 17-year-old victim watched on in court, along with another girl who was subjected to lewd remarks by Emre, as he was sentenced.

Victim of St Andrews takeaway boss denied ‘justice and freedom’ as sex attacker avoids jail

The teenager, who cannot be named due to her age and who was 16 at the time of the incidents, told The Courier: “I am furious.

“I am so angry, we were so convinced he was going to get jailed.

“We were holding on to each other’s hands, thinking we were going to get justice and freedom.

“We went mental (when he was sentenced) and started screaming and crying.

“I think it is all appalling because he has that money in his pocket, it means nothing to him.

“I have no comfort in the sentence at all, it just seems like a big joke.”

Emre at Dundee Sheriff Court during his trial. Image: DC Thomson

Emre, originally from Turkey, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the teenager and making non-consensual sexual remarks to two others after a trial.

The 17-year-old previously told how she scrubbed her skin “until it almost burned off” after being attacked.

Emre was also convicted of two charges relating to licensing and supplying children with alcohol, as well as forcing young staff members to work during a restricted time.

He denied all the charges and claimed a group of girls had conspired against him

Sex attacker St Andrews takeaway boss ‘got away with it’, says victim

His victim believes the businessman, who claims to be developing properties for homeless people, has “got away with it”.

She said: “We were all surprised because how can you get away with that?

“He has 100% got away with it.

“When we spoke out, we felt we had done enough.

“It was horrible even seeing his face. It was really bad, but it was my choice to be there, so I couldn’t get upset over it.

“The only thing helping was knowing he was going to get sentenced (to jail), but he didn’t.

Big Boss was known for its ‘party’ atmosphere under Emre’s ownership. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I think it is disgusting.

“As soon as they said it, we got up and left, I was screaming and crying, I was not happy.

“He shouldn’t be able to walk the streets, he shouldn’t be allowed in shops where there are young girls and kids.

“Nothing is going to stop him from doing it to someone else.”

She also fears that she could see Emre, now living in Cupar, in the street.

Emre at Big Boss takeaway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Non-harassment orders lasting five years have been granted to protect Emre’s victims.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order between 9pm and 9am daily, for six months, and will be subject to the sex offenders register for five years.

The victim added: “Where is the justice?

“I have got to live the rest of my life with what he did but he gets to walk about free.

“That’s the thing, he shouldn’t be out – all it takes is for me to walk past him.

“None of it was worth it – it just seems like it was taken as a joke.”

