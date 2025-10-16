Victim of St Andrews takeaway sex attacker ‘furious’ as he avoids jail

The victim of a sex attacker St Andrews takeaway boss says she is “furious” that he has avoided jail.

Ugur ‘Jack’ Emre was spared a prison sentence this week after he was convicted of sexually assaulting the girl at Big Boss takeaway and ice cream shop Little Boss.

Instead, the 42-year-old was placed on the sex offenders register for five years and ordered to pay a combined £5,000 in compensation.

He must also perform 250 hours of unpaid work.

His now 17-year-old victim watched on in court, along with another girl who was subjected to lewd remarks by Emre, as he was sentenced.

Victim of St Andrews takeaway boss denied ‘justice and freedom’ as sex attacker avoids jail

The teenager, who cannot be named due to her age and who was 16 at the time of the incidents, told The Courier: “I am furious.

“I am so angry, we were so convinced he was going to get jailed.

“We were holding on to each other’s hands, thinking we were going to get justice and freedom.

“We went mental (when he was sentenced) and started screaming and crying.

“I think it is all appalling because he has that money in his pocket, it means nothing to him.

“I have no comfort in the sentence at all, it just seems like a big joke.”

Emre, originally from Turkey, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the teenager and making non-consensual sexual remarks to two others after a trial.

The 17-year-old previously told how she scrubbed her skin “until it almost burned off” after being attacked.

Emre was also convicted of two charges relating to licensing and supplying children with alcohol, as well as forcing young staff members to work during a restricted time.

He denied all the charges and claimed a group of girls had conspired against him

Sex attacker St Andrews takeaway boss ‘got away with it’, says victim

His victim believes the businessman, who claims to be developing properties for homeless people, has “got away with it”.

She said: “We were all surprised because how can you get away with that?

“He has 100% got away with it.

“When we spoke out, we felt we had done enough.

“It was horrible even seeing his face. It was really bad, but it was my choice to be there, so I couldn’t get upset over it.

“The only thing helping was knowing he was going to get sentenced (to jail), but he didn’t.

“I think it is disgusting.

“As soon as they said it, we got up and left, I was screaming and crying, I was not happy.

“He shouldn’t be able to walk the streets, he shouldn’t be allowed in shops where there are young girls and kids.

“Nothing is going to stop him from doing it to someone else.”

She also fears that she could see Emre, now living in Cupar, in the street.

Non-harassment orders lasting five years have been granted to protect Emre’s victims.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order between 9pm and 9am daily, for six months, and will be subject to the sex offenders register for five years.

The victim added: “Where is the justice?

“I have got to live the rest of my life with what he did but he gets to walk about free.

“That’s the thing, he shouldn’t be out – all it takes is for me to walk past him.

“None of it was worth it – it just seems like it was taken as a joke.”