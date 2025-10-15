Dundee city centre street shut for two weeks after sewer collapse

Emergency sewage works have closed a Dundee city centre street for up to a fortnight.

Scottish Water has identified a collapsed sewer beneath the east footpath on Reform Street.

It means repairs are taking place on a stretch of Reform Street between Bank Street and Meadowside.

The job is expected to take two weeks to complete.

On Wednesday, the affected section of footpath was shut, including near the junction with Meadowside.

Access to Reform Street will be made available from the pedestrian zone at the High Street between 4pm and 11am on Mondays to Saturdays, and all day on Sundays.

A Scottish Water statement said: “To carry out our repair safely, a full road closure will be required on Reform Street between Meadowside and Bank Street from Wednesday, October 15.

“We expect these repairs to take around two weeks to complete, although this may vary depending on site conditions.”

The east footpath on Reform Street will be closed near its junction with Meadowside, with signage in place to direct pedestrians.

All businesses remain open as usual during the work.

A Scottish Water spokesperson added: “We understand that Reform Street is a busy route in Dundee and we’re sorry for the disruption this emergency work may cause.

“A full road closure is the only safe way to carry out the repairs due to the depth of the excavation and the number of underground utilities in the area.

“Our team are working to complete the repairs as quickly and safely as possible, and to keep any disruption for businesses and local residents to a minimum.”

The work will be carried out by Scottish Water’s contractors Clancy.