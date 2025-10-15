Dundee city centre street shut for two weeks after sewer collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee city centre street shut for two weeks after sewer collapse

Scottish Water is carrying out the works on Reform Street.

By Finn Nixon
Emergency sewer repairs on Reform Street in Dundee.
Emergency sewer repairs are taking place on Reform Street in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Emergency sewage works have closed a Dundee city centre street for up to a fortnight.

Scottish Water has identified a collapsed sewer beneath the east footpath on Reform Street.

It means repairs are taking place on a stretch of Reform Street between Bank Street and Meadowside.

The job is expected to take two weeks to complete.

Reform Street has been closed between Bank Street and Meadowside. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

On Wednesday, the affected section of footpath was shut, including near the junction with Meadowside.

Access to Reform Street will be made available from the pedestrian zone at the High Street between 4pm and 11am on Mondays to Saturdays, and all day on Sundays.

A Scottish Water statement said: “To carry out our repair safely, a full road closure will be required on Reform Street between Meadowside and Bank Street from Wednesday, October 15.

“We expect these repairs to take around two weeks to complete, although this may vary depending on site conditions.”

Scottish Water says Dundee sewer repairs to take two weeks

The east footpath on Reform Street will be closed near its junction with Meadowside, with signage in place to direct pedestrians.

All businesses remain open as usual during the work.

A Scottish Water spokesperson added: “We understand that Reform Street is a busy route in Dundee and we’re sorry for the disruption this emergency work may cause.

“A full road closure is the only safe way to carry out the repairs due to the depth of the excavation and the number of underground utilities in the area.

“Our team are working to complete the repairs as quickly and safely as possible, and to keep any disruption for businesses and local residents to a minimum.”

The work will be carried out by Scottish Water’s contractors Clancy.

