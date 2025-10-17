Fife Planning Ahead: Glenrothes buildings demolition & pigeon faeces at Anstruther bell towers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Planning Ahead: Glenrothes buildings demolition & pigeon faeces at Anstruther bell towers

The Courier looks at the latest planning applications across Fife.

By Finn Nixon
The former Co-op building in Glenrothes.
The former Co-op building in Glenrothes will be demolished. Wullie Marr/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Derelict buildings in Glenrothes town centre are set to be knocked down after they were left to decay for more than a decade.

The former Co-op store and Forum Hotel near the Albany Gate area of the Kingdom Centre are among the buildings set to be demolished.

Both buildings are riddled with asbestos, and the centre’s owners previously revealed they were considering replacing it with a community green space.

There are also plans to build footpaths, which would create improved links between North Station and Glenrothes Bus Station.

The demolition is part of a partnership between Fife Council and the Kingdom Centre, with funding secured from the Scottish Government’s vacant and derelict land fund.

Anstruther bell tower repairs due to pigeon faeces issues

The bell tower and surrounding residential properties on Farm Road in Anstruther. Image: Google Street View

Plans to carry out maintenance and repairs on a well-known Anstruther bell tower have been approved.

The timber frame tower is in the centre of 1-4 South Waid on Farm Road and forms part of the village’s skyline.

It was previously part of South Waid Academy, but was transformed into four Grade-C listed residential properties in 2018.

Repairs are needed due to pigeons nesting in the tower, with their feathers and faeces causing damage and a health risk to residents.

Water ingress from the tower is also affecting one of the neighbouring dwellings

Changes to affordable Cupar housing development approved

Campion Homes and Kingdom Homes are set to build 49 affordable houses in Cupar. Image: Fife Council

Amendments to an application to build 49 affordable homes in Cupar have been approved.

A request proposed a change from flat to pitched canopies over the doorways at homes on plots 10-13 and 46-49.

The development is set to be built on three hectares of farmland to the south of Tailabout Drive and east of Tarvit Gardens.

Plans for the “affordable” properties, which include eight bungalows, open space and drainage infrastructure, were initially approved in May 2024.

Approval was granted despite concerns about flooding and an increase in traffic.

Some councillors hope it will help ease Fife’s housing crisis.

An amended construction phase health, safety and environmental plan was also approved.

EV chargers at Guardbridge distillery

The Eden Mill Distillery in Guardbridge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Proposals to install four EV chargers and relocate car parking at the site of a new multi-million-pound distillery in Guardbridge have been approved.

Eden Mill opened its new distillery, visitor centre and top-floor cocktail bar on the site of a former paper mill on Saturday.

The gin and whisky distiller applied to create 12 additional car park spaces.

These will be built on around 412 square metres of vacant land at the Eden Campus.

Eden Mill previously said the plans were “in the interest of road safety” and would result in “adequate off-street parking” for visitors to the distillery.

The planning applications can be viewed in full via the following links: 

