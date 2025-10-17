Fife Planning Ahead: Glenrothes buildings demolition & pigeon faeces at Anstruther bell towers

Derelict buildings in Glenrothes town centre are set to be knocked down after they were left to decay for more than a decade.

The former Co-op store and Forum Hotel near the Albany Gate area of the Kingdom Centre are among the buildings set to be demolished.

Both buildings are riddled with asbestos, and the centre’s owners previously revealed they were considering replacing it with a community green space.

There are also plans to build footpaths, which would create improved links between North Station and Glenrothes Bus Station.

The demolition is part of a partnership between Fife Council and the Kingdom Centre, with funding secured from the Scottish Government’s vacant and derelict land fund.

Anstruther bell tower repairs due to pigeon faeces issues

Plans to carry out maintenance and repairs on a well-known Anstruther bell tower have been approved.

The timber frame tower is in the centre of 1-4 South Waid on Farm Road and forms part of the village’s skyline.

It was previously part of South Waid Academy, but was transformed into four Grade-C listed residential properties in 2018.

Repairs are needed due to pigeons nesting in the tower, with their feathers and faeces causing damage and a health risk to residents.

Water ingress from the tower is also affecting one of the neighbouring dwellings

Changes to affordable Cupar housing development approved

Amendments to an application to build 49 affordable homes in Cupar have been approved.

A request proposed a change from flat to pitched canopies over the doorways at homes on plots 10-13 and 46-49.

The development is set to be built on three hectares of farmland to the south of Tailabout Drive and east of Tarvit Gardens.

Plans for the “affordable” properties, which include eight bungalows, open space and drainage infrastructure, were initially approved in May 2024.

Approval was granted despite concerns about flooding and an increase in traffic.

Some councillors hope it will help ease Fife’s housing crisis.

An amended construction phase health, safety and environmental plan was also approved.

EV chargers at Guardbridge distillery

Proposals to install four EV chargers and relocate car parking at the site of a new multi-million-pound distillery in Guardbridge have been approved.

Eden Mill opened its new distillery, visitor centre and top-floor cocktail bar on the site of a former paper mill on Saturday.

The gin and whisky distiller applied to create 12 additional car park spaces.

These will be built on around 412 square metres of vacant land at the Eden Campus.

Eden Mill previously said the plans were “in the interest of road safety” and would result in “adequate off-street parking” for visitors to the distillery.

The planning applications can be viewed in full via the following links: