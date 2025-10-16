Long-awaited Callander footbridge plan progressing as concept design commissioned

Plans for a long-desired footbridge in Callander have taken a step forward with the appointment of an engineer to draw up plans.

Stirling Council hired engineering consultancy firm Jacobs in September to create a concept design for the structure and provide technical support.

Though the bridge’s proposed location has not yet been confirmed, it would cross the River Teith, connecting the east end of the town with the south bank of the river.

In the Callander South Masterplan, its recommended site is near Geisher Road.

According to the contract award notice, Jacobs, which has an office in Glasgow, was the only organisation to apply for the job, which paid £30,000.

The company’s website says it is a global outfit that partners “with governments, cities and businesses in more than 50 countries.”

Primary school plan prompted bridge progress

A new Callander footbridge has been called for locally for many years.

The catalyst for recent progress was the new primary school on Mollands Road, which is currently under construction.

Located alongside the existing Callander Nursery, McLaren High School, and McLaren Leisure Centre, the primary school will be the final piece of Callander Community Campus.

During consultations for the new education facility, residents raised concerns over access and once again asked for a footbridge to be installed across the River Teith, improving safe travel for pedestrians and wheelchair users between the town centre and the school area.

When the primary school project was approved by Stirling Council in December 2024, officers said they were actively working towards securing funding for the bridge.

The concept design has not yet been revealed publicly.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook