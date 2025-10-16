Long-awaited Callander footbridge plan progressing as concept design commissioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-awaited Callander footbridge plan progressing as concept design commissioned

Residents have long been calling for a pedestrian bridge linking the two sides of the town north and south of the river.

By Alex Watson
An existing artist's impression of a possible Callander footbridge design. The latest concept design has not yet been made public. Image: Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority
Plans for a long-desired footbridge in Callander have taken a step forward with the appointment of an engineer to draw up plans.

Stirling Council hired engineering consultancy firm Jacobs in September to create a concept design for the structure and provide technical support.

Though the bridge’s proposed location has not yet been confirmed, it would cross the River Teith, connecting the east end of the town with the south bank of the river.

In the Callander South Masterplan, its recommended site is near Geisher Road.

The blue arrow indicates where the bridge could be, according to the Callander South Masterplan. Image: Loch Lomond and the National Park Authority

According to the contract award notice, Jacobs, which has an office in Glasgow, was the only organisation to apply for the job, which paid £30,000.

The company’s website says it is a global outfit that partners “with governments, cities and businesses in more than 50 countries.”

Primary school plan prompted bridge progress

A new Callander footbridge has been called for locally for many years.

The catalyst for recent progress was the new primary school on Mollands Road, which is currently under construction.

Located alongside the existing Callander Nursery, McLaren High School, and McLaren Leisure Centre, the primary school will be the final piece of Callander Community Campus.

This image from September 2025 shows how the construction of Callander’s new primary school is progressing. Image: Photo: Kier Construction

During consultations for the new education facility, residents raised concerns over access and once again asked for a footbridge to be installed across the River Teith, improving safe travel for pedestrians and wheelchair users between the town centre and the school area.

When the primary school project was approved by Stirling Council in December 2024, officers said they were actively working towards securing funding for the bridge.

The concept design has not yet been revealed publicly.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation