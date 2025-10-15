Historic Highland Perthshire hotel on market for £1.6 million

A historic Highland Perthshire hotel, once visited by Queen Victoria in the 19th century, has come to the market.

The Atholl Arms Hotel is near Blair Atholl’s train station and the A9, at the base of Cairngorms National Park.

Dating back to 1832, the Atholl Arms includes 31 en-suite guest bedrooms, along with a pub, restaurant and function facilities.

These include the Bothy Bar and lounge, the Atholl Suite and lounge, and the grand Baronial Hall.

There is also dedicated accommodation space for staff members.

In 1844, Queen Victoria reportedly visited the hotel with her husband, Prince Albert, and daughter Princess Victoria.

Heather Reeves has owned the hotel for 25 years.

She has decided to put the property on the market to focus on other businesses.

Heather said: “After 25 wonderful years operating our Highland family business, we have now decided to place it on the market.

“This will allow us to focus on other growing areas of our work, while passing the reins to someone who can continue its legacy.

“We are proud of what we have built and excited for what’s ahead.”

The hotel’s stone exterior is of a traditional Scottish style and stands against a backdrop of rolling hills.

The interior retains its original character and charm throughout.

The Atholl Arms Hotel is being marketed by Christie and Co with a freehold asking price of £1,650,000.

A B-listed castle near Gleneagles which has hosted royalty is also on the market.