Kirriemuir mum relives toll of Edinburgh NICU trips as she fears Ninewells downgrade could push parents ‘over the edge’

A Kirriemuir mum who has experienced the emotional toll of travelling between her home and Edinburgh NICU has hit out at plans to downgrade the unit at Ninewells Hospital.

Lorraine Galbraith fears the plans could push stressed new parents ‘over the edge’ if they are forced to travel to Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow so their baby can access a full range of medical and neonatal care.

This comes as the Scottish Government is set to reduce the number of level three Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) from eight to three nationally.

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy will become level two Local Neonatal Units (LNUs) by the end of 2026.

Downgrading Ninewells Neonatal Intensive Care Unit would be ‘catastrophic’

Lorraine experienced firsthand what it was like to travel to Edinburgh for neonatal care when she prematurely gave birth to her twin daughters 15 years ago.

The 53-year-old shared her experience with The Courier and said downgrading the facilities for seriously unwell newborns would be “catastrophic”.

She said: “The decision to downgrade the neonatal unit at Ninewells would be horrendous.

“When I gave birth to my girls at 24 weeks, they were already on a sticky wicket, given Ninewells couldn’t accommodate me at the time.”

“But to close the intensive care unit altogether would be catastrophic.”

Lorraine believes closing the facility would “push people over the edge” at an already stressful time.

She added: “It’s around a 90-mile trip from Kirriemuir to Edinburgh, which is difficult at the best of times, practically, not to mention the financial impact of that journey.

“When I first gave birth to my daughters, I stayed in a room connected to the hospital for the first month, but with a then-five-year-old son at home, it was just becoming too much.

“It was awful being there by myself, and I was becoming unwell.

“After that, I had to commute two or three times a week before my girls were healthy enough to be moved to Dundee.

“Knowing they were closer to home was such a relief, and I can’t imagine every family with unwell newborns having to go through something similar.

‘Having to travel that extra distance can make all the difference’

“Going home from the hospital without your baby is so hard and has a real mental impact.

“I feel really strongly that the planned downgrade should be scrapped, as I don’t think the impact on parents and their families has been considered.

“Not to mention, unfortunately, unwell babies can take a turn for the worse, and having to travel that extra distance can make all the difference.

“It’s a dreadfully sad situation, and I really hope they don’t follow through with the plans.”

More than 15,000 people have already signed a petition in a late attempt to stop the downgrade to LNU from going ahead.

LNUs provide specialised and high dependency care, including assisted ventilation and short-term neonatal intensive care.

Several mums have also shared their stories and experiences of Ninewell’s NICU with The Courier.

Lois Cathro says she was lucky Ninewells had enough beds for her triplet boys – and says no parent should fear being in a different city from their newborn.

Lauren Webster believes her daughter, 21-month-old Isabella, is only alive today because of the unit.

Decision to downgrade Ninewells NICU based on ‘strong clinical evidence’

Health minister Jenni Minto said: “Firstly, I must be absolutely clear – no neonatal units are closing.

“The vast majority of sick babies will continue to be cared for in Ninewells and Royal Victoria, Kirkcaldy. This will include a level of intensive care.

“The decision to move to three national Neonatal Intensive Care Units was announced in July 2023.”

Ms Minto added that the decision was based on “strong clinical evidence” and that the change “will affect around 50 to 60 babies per year, who are born at the extremes of prematurity, and a small number of the very sickest babies who require, for example, neonatal surgery”.