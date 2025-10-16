Kirriemuir mum relives toll of Edinburgh NICU trips as she fears Ninewells downgrade could push parents ‘over the edge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Kirriemuir mum relives toll of Edinburgh NICU trips as she fears Ninewells downgrade could push parents ‘over the edge’

Lorraine Galbraith has experienced first-hand what it's like to travel for neonatal care - and says plans for seriously ill babies to be moved to NICUs in Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow would be 'catastrophic'.

Lorraine Galbraith with twin daughters Anna (left) and Eva.
Lorraine Galbraith with twin daughters Anna (left) and Eva, who are now teenagers. Image: Lorraine Galbraith
By Andrew Robson

A Kirriemuir mum who has experienced the emotional toll of travelling between her home and Edinburgh NICU has hit out at plans to downgrade the unit at Ninewells Hospital.

Lorraine Galbraith fears the plans could push stressed new parents ‘over the edge’ if they are forced to travel to Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow so their baby can access a full range of medical and neonatal care.

This comes as the Scottish Government is set to reduce the number of level three Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) from eight to three nationally.

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy will become level two Local Neonatal Units (LNUs) by the end of 2026.

Downgrading Ninewells Neonatal Intensive Care Unit would be ‘catastrophic’

Lorraine experienced firsthand what it was like to travel to Edinburgh for neonatal care when she prematurely gave birth to her twin daughters 15 years ago.

The 53-year-old shared her experience with The Courier and said downgrading the facilities for seriously unwell newborns would be “catastrophic”.

She said: “The decision to downgrade the neonatal unit at Ninewells would be horrendous.

“When I gave birth to my girls at 24 weeks, they were already on a sticky wicket, given Ninewells couldn’t accommodate me at the time.”

“But to close the intensive care unit altogether would be catastrophic.”

Lorraine with her daughters in 2010.
Lorraine with her daughters in 2010. Image: Lorraine Galbraith

Lorraine believes closing the facility would “push people over the edge” at an already stressful time.

She added: “It’s around a 90-mile trip from Kirriemuir to Edinburgh, which is difficult at the best of times, practically, not to mention the financial impact of that journey.

“When I first gave birth to my daughters, I stayed in a room connected to the hospital for the first month, but with a then-five-year-old son at home, it was just becoming too much.

“It was awful being there by myself,  and I was becoming unwell.

“After that, I had to commute two or three times a week before my girls were healthy enough to be moved to Dundee.

“Knowing they were closer to home was such a relief, and I can’t imagine every family with unwell newborns having to go through something similar.

‘Having to travel that extra distance can make all the difference’

“Going home from the hospital without your baby is so hard and has a real mental impact.

“I feel really strongly that the planned downgrade should be scrapped, as I don’t think the impact on parents and their families has been considered.

“Not to mention, unfortunately, unwell babies can take a turn for the worse, and having to travel that extra distance can make all the difference.

“It’s a dreadfully sad situation, and I really hope they don’t follow through with the plans.”

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

More than 15,000 people have already signed a petition in a late attempt to stop the downgrade to LNU from going ahead.

LNUs provide specialised and high dependency care, including assisted ventilation and short-term neonatal intensive care.

Several mums have also shared their stories and experiences of Ninewell’s NICU with The Courier.

Lois Cathro says she was lucky Ninewells had enough beds for her triplet boys – and says no parent should fear being in a different city from their newborn.

Lauren Webster believes her daughter, 21-month-old Isabella, is only alive today because of the unit.

Decision to downgrade Ninewells NICU based on ‘strong clinical evidence’

Health minister Jenni Minto said: “Firstly, I must be absolutely clear – no neonatal units are closing.

“The vast majority of sick babies will continue to be cared for in Ninewells and Royal Victoria, Kirkcaldy. This will include a level of intensive care.

“The decision to move to three national Neonatal Intensive Care Units was announced in July 2023.”

Ms Minto added that the decision was based on “strong clinical evidence” and that the change “will affect around 50 to 60 babies per year, who are born at the extremes of prematurity, and a small number of the very sickest babies who require, for example, neonatal surgery”.

More from News

D&A College's Gardyne Campus.
Claims D&A College is 'closing Gardyne through the back door' as theatre to 'limit'…
A sign on Dundee's Reform Street as it was shut between Bank Street and Meadowside in Dundee.
Dundee city centre cafe owner bemoans timing of sewer works as customers go elsewhere
Glasgow Sheriff Court
Ex-Dundee manager Jim McIntyre on trial over Rangers fan 'assault'
Courier News - Dundee - Nadia Vidinova story; CR0004738 Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture Shows; enjoying the evening, Reform Street, Dundee, 17th November 2018. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
All we know so far about Dundee's Christmas celebrations including lights switch-on
Gordon and Durward co-owner, Graham Donaldson. Image: Heartland Media/PR
Owner's future plans for 100-year-old Crieff sweet shop Gordon and Durward
The A9 near Dunkeld
A9 near Dunkeld reopens after two-vehicle crash
The holiday let application for Five Marches in Forfar's Lour Road will be considered next week. Image: Rightmove
Forfar neighbours fight luxury holiday let plan for £600k house with swimming pool
Ibiza Orchestra is returning for a final tour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dates confirmed as Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival and Ibiza Orchestra events return for…
To go with story by Isla Glen. Why do people in Callander want a new footbridge? Picture shows; Callander footbridge projection. Callander. Supplied by Callander Plan Date; 19/02/2025
Long-awaited Callander footbridge plan progressing as concept design commissioned
BESTPIC CR0050779, Bryan Copland, Dundee, Dundee Hooley St Andrew's Day celebrations which was taking place in Meadowside and around the city centre. Picture shows; a giant light up lobster in the parade. Sunday 1st December, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Hooley: What we know so far about St Andrew's Day celebrations

Conversation