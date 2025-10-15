No plans to shut Gardyne Theatre say D&A College as over 3,000 people sign petition calling for facility to be saved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No plans to shut Gardyne Theatre say D&A College as over 3,000 people sign petition calling for facility to be saved

A petition has been launched calling on the college to "reconsider" a decision to shut down the theatre. 

By Laura Devlin
The Gardyne Theatre will move to a new operating model. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee and Angus College have expressed “surprise” at a petition calling for the Gardyne Theatre to be saved from closure – despite there being no plans to shutter the facility.

Over 3,000 people have signed the petition calling on the college to “reconsider” a decision to shut down the “cherished” theatre.

It describes the economic impact the closure would have and urges college chiefs to explore “alternative solutions that keep the theatre operational”.

The theatre is located within the college’s Gardyne campus but is currently run as a separate company.

New operating model to be introduced

However, in March The Courier reported that a new operating model was set be introduced from next year.

This will see the company – Gardyne Theatre Limited – dissolved.

The theatre would then come under the full control of Dundee and Angus College, who said they would look at alternative options or opportunities for all staff.

The new commercial model will mean all costs are covered and there is no need for theatre operations to be subsidised from college funds.

This, the college says, secures the future of the theatre amid rising costs.

A spokesperson for the college said: “Gardyne Theatre is remaining open and will continue to operate under the new arrangements.

D&A College's Gardyne Campus.
“We were surprised to hear about the petition against closure as the plans remain as reported in March that the current theatre operators (Gardyne Theatre Limited) will cease to trade with effect from December 31.

“The theatre will then be run in-house by Dundee and Angus College with a focus on use by students, community events and, where financially viable, commercial shows.

“This change secures the future of the theatre venue against a backdrop of rising operating costs.”

D&A College facing other cuts

Dundee and Angus College is currently consulting with staff over possible jobs cuts as it looks to save £2.5 million in the current academic year.

The proposals, which were revealed earlier this month, include ending dance provision and withdrawing from Saltire Centre in Arbroath.

If the changes are given board approval, they will be implemented from January 2026.

