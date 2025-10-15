No plans to shut Gardyne Theatre say D&A College as over 3,000 people sign petition calling for facility to be saved

Dundee and Angus College have expressed “surprise” at a petition calling for the Gardyne Theatre to be saved from closure – despite there being no plans to shutter the facility.

Over 3,000 people have signed the petition calling on the college to “reconsider” a decision to shut down the “cherished” theatre.

It describes the economic impact the closure would have and urges college chiefs to explore “alternative solutions that keep the theatre operational”.

The theatre is located within the college’s Gardyne campus but is currently run as a separate company.

New operating model to be introduced

However, in March The Courier reported that a new operating model was set be introduced from next year.

This will see the company – Gardyne Theatre Limited – dissolved.

The theatre would then come under the full control of Dundee and Angus College, who said they would look at alternative options or opportunities for all staff.

The new commercial model will mean all costs are covered and there is no need for theatre operations to be subsidised from college funds.

This, the college says, secures the future of the theatre amid rising costs.

A spokesperson for the college said: “Gardyne Theatre is remaining open and will continue to operate under the new arrangements.

“We were surprised to hear about the petition against closure as the plans remain as reported in March that the current theatre operators (Gardyne Theatre Limited) will cease to trade with effect from December 31.

“The theatre will then be run in-house by Dundee and Angus College with a focus on use by students, community events and, where financially viable, commercial shows.

“This change secures the future of the theatre venue against a backdrop of rising operating costs.”

D&A College facing other cuts

Dundee and Angus College is currently consulting with staff over possible jobs cuts as it looks to save £2.5 million in the current academic year.

The proposals, which were revealed earlier this month, include ending dance provision and withdrawing from Saltire Centre in Arbroath.

If the changes are given board approval, they will be implemented from January 2026.