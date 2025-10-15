Controversial Bridge of Allan flood defence scheme setback due to council paperwork blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial Bridge of Allan flood defence scheme setback due to council paperwork blunder

The Scottish Government said Stirling Council had not supplied "sufficient information."

By Alex Watson
Bridge of Allan was badly flooded in October 2023. Image: Gregor Boyd/Shutterstock
Bridge of Allan was badly flooded in October 2023. Image: Gregor Boyd/Shutterstock

Bridge of Allan’s promised £16 million flooding protection scheme cannot be approved because Stirling Council did not provide the correct documentation to government ministers, it has been revealed.

Councillors gave the plan the green light on May 29, but it is yet to be formally signed off by the Scottish Government.

This week, the government’s planning decisions department contacted Stirling Council to say that its request for overall planning consent could not be considered until the necessary documents were provided.

The letter, dated October 14, said: “Following consideration of the documentation supplied I am writing to advise that you have not supplied Scottish Ministers with sufficient information to enable them to agree to deemed permission for the Flood Protection Scheme at this time.”

Flooding is a regular issue for Bridge of Allan. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

It went on to outline the missing documents Stirling Council should aim to provide with its resubmission.

These included:

  • A background summary of the flood protection scheme.
  • A summary of external and internal consultation responses and representations.
  • A description of how the representations have been addressed.
  • An assessment of the scheme alongside development plan policies and other material considerations.
  • Recommended conditions and reasons.

The government letter continued: “I attach an example of a planning assessment for a flood protection scheme in the Scottish Borders that you can follow in terms of the format and the content of the information we require.”

It also provided a link to a page on the Scottish Government website, offering guidance for local authorities on taking forward flood protection schemes.

This graphic shows SEPA’s flood risk map for the area, as well as the planned new flood defences. Image: DC Thomson

Another delay as March 2026 deadline looms

It is currently unclear if this setback will cause problems.

Council sign-off was delayed by a month earlier in the year, as a result of a last-minute objection to the flood defence proposals in late April.

The Scottish Government has agreed to pay 80% of the estimated overall £16m cost of the scheme, with Stirling Council providing the other 20%.

Part of the deal with the government stipulates that a contractor must be appointed to the project by March 31, 2026.

Not all locals on board

Bridge of Allan’s flood protection scheme has not been welcomed by some residents.

According to Stirling Council, a total of 24 objections were received.

This does not include the objection that held up council approval, which was deemed invalid.

Six objections were considered valid, while 18 “did not meet the legal requirements” and were rejected.

Ronald Don has lived in Bridge of Allan for 74 years. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Council officers said all six valid complaints were later withdrawn, following further discussion.

In May, lifelong Bridge of Allan resident Ronald Don shared his concerns about the flood defence proposals with The Courier.

He claimed his formal objection to the scheme was unfairly rejected by the council and he was not allowed to appeal.

