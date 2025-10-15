Controversial Bridge of Allan flood defence scheme setback due to council paperwork blunder

Bridge of Allan’s promised £16 million flooding protection scheme cannot be approved because Stirling Council did not provide the correct documentation to government ministers, it has been revealed.

Councillors gave the plan the green light on May 29, but it is yet to be formally signed off by the Scottish Government.

This week, the government’s planning decisions department contacted Stirling Council to say that its request for overall planning consent could not be considered until the necessary documents were provided.

The letter, dated October 14, said: “Following consideration of the documentation supplied I am writing to advise that you have not supplied Scottish Ministers with sufficient information to enable them to agree to deemed permission for the Flood Protection Scheme at this time.”

It went on to outline the missing documents Stirling Council should aim to provide with its resubmission.

These included:

A background summary of the flood protection scheme.

A summary of external and internal consultation responses and representations.

A description of how the representations have been addressed.

An assessment of the scheme alongside development plan policies and other material considerations.

Recommended conditions and reasons.

The government letter continued: “I attach an example of a planning assessment for a flood protection scheme in the Scottish Borders that you can follow in terms of the format and the content of the information we require.”

It also provided a link to a page on the Scottish Government website, offering guidance for local authorities on taking forward flood protection schemes.

Another delay as March 2026 deadline looms

It is currently unclear if this setback will cause problems.

Council sign-off was delayed by a month earlier in the year, as a result of a last-minute objection to the flood defence proposals in late April.

The Scottish Government has agreed to pay 80% of the estimated overall £16m cost of the scheme, with Stirling Council providing the other 20%.

Part of the deal with the government stipulates that a contractor must be appointed to the project by March 31, 2026.

Not all locals on board

Bridge of Allan’s flood protection scheme has not been welcomed by some residents.

According to Stirling Council, a total of 24 objections were received.

This does not include the objection that held up council approval, which was deemed invalid.

Six objections were considered valid, while 18 “did not meet the legal requirements” and were rejected.

Council officers said all six valid complaints were later withdrawn, following further discussion.

In May, lifelong Bridge of Allan resident Ronald Don shared his concerns about the flood defence proposals with The Courier.

He claimed his formal objection to the scheme was unfairly rejected by the council and he was not allowed to appeal.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook