Perth and Fife venues win big at Asian Restaurant Awards

Two Fife restaurants and a Perth venue were recognised at a ceremony in Glasgow.

By Finn Nixon
Staff at Shimla Dining Inn in Perth celebrating success at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2025.
Shimla Dining Inn in Perth was amongst the winners at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2025. Image: Public Image PR

A popular Perth venue has been recognised as Scotland’s best restaurant in its field at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2025.

Shimla Dining Inn won the Nepalese Restaurant of the Year award at the ceremony in Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Monday.

The restaurant was opened in the Grampian Hotel on York Place in October 2023 and is owned by Kashiram Bhandari.

Namaste Shimla Palace in Cowdenbeath won the Asian Buffet Restaurant of the Year award. Image: Public Image PR

It was one of three Tayside and Fife restaurants to be recognised for “outstanding culinary excellence”.

Mr Bhandari also owns Namaste Shimla Palace in Cowdenbeath.

It was recognised as the Asian Buffet Restaurant of the Year at Monday’s ceremony.

New Shimla in Leslie won the Indian and Nepalese Restaurant of the Year award. Image: Public Image PR

Meanwhile, New Shimla in Leslie won the Indian and Nepalese Restaurant of the Year award.

There were only 24 winners at the Scotland-wide event organised by the Asian Catering Federation.

