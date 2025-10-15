‘My triplets could’ve been cared for in three cities but Ninewells NICU kept us together – no parent should face that fear’

A Monifieth mum has backed the fight to save Dundee’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – and says that without it, her triplets could have been cared for in different cities.

The NICU at Ninewells Hospital is set to be downgraded by the end of 2026.

Under Scottish Government plans announced three years ago, it will become a Local Neonatal Unit (LNU), which can provide specialised and high dependency care, but not the full range of medical neonatal care.

This means Tayside families may be forced to live apart, as very premature and sick babies will be transferred to Scotland’s three remaining NICUs in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Lois Cathro’s three boys, Archie, Oliver and Myles, now four, were cared for at Ninewells NICU after they were born at 32 weeks. All three weighed under 4lb.

She has spoken of the importance of the baby unit, and the “unimaginable” situation she and fiancé Craig Mudie faced.

‘Unimaginable situation’ of having three babies in three cities

The 33-year-old told The Courier: “My time at the neonatal unit at Ninewells began before my boys were born.

“Given I was expecting triplets and we knew they would require lung support when they were born, the staff showed us around the unit at Dundee.

“This was before the refurbishment, and they only had four beds at the time, so there was a chance one or two of my boys would have to be cared for elsewhere.

“Fortunately, there was enough space at Ninewells after I had my C-section.

“Had the unit not been there, we could have faced an unimaginable situation.

“There was the possibility that we would have had one baby in Edinburgh, one in Glasgow, and another in Aberdeen.

“I really don’t know how we would have coped had that scenario played out.

“When they’re vulnerable, you just want to spend as much time with them as you can and maintain that skin-on-skin contact where possible.

“No family should ever have to go through the possibility of having babies at different hospitals.”

Closure of Ninewells NICU would be ‘huge loss’ for Tayside parents

Lois, who previously told of life with Monifieth’s triplet toddlers, says the Ninewells neonatal unit is the reason her “little rays of sunshine” are thriving today.

She added: “I really can’t sing the praises of the staff at Ninewells Hospital enough.

“They were absolutely fantastic from start to finish.

“It would be a huge loss if we no longer had staff with that skillset in this area.

“Our boys were so tiny and vulnerable, and it was the incredible team at Ninewells who carried us through it.

“Their skill, compassion and constant care gave our babies the best possible start and, quite simply, saved their lives.

“Our experience would have been very different and much more difficult without that facility at Ninewells.

“The boys are now four years old, and absolutely thriving – and that’s down to the staff at the Ninewells neonatal unit giving them the best possible start.”

Petition to stop Ninewells NICU from being downgraded

Lois urged as many people as possible to sign a petition in a last-ditch bid to save the unit.

Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health, Jenni Minto, said: “Firstly, I must be absolutely clear – no neonatal units are closing.

“The vast majority of sick babies will continue to be cared for in Ninewells and Royal Victoria, Kirkcaldy. This will include a level of intensive care.

“The decision to move to three national Neonatal Intensive Care Units was announced in July 2023.

“It was based on strong clinical evidence that care for the very sickest and the most preterm babies was safest in units that treat a higher number of patients.

“Around 4,500 babies are treated in neonatal care per year nationally.

“This change will affect around 50 to 60 babies who are born at the extremes of prematurity, and a small number of the very sickest babies who require, for example, neonatal surgery.

“These three units, based in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, will offer specialist and complex care in fewer centres for the most pre-term and sickest babies.

“Clinical evidence and advice tells us that is the safest approach, and that is the reason for this decision.”