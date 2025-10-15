‘My triplets could’ve been cared for in three cities but Ninewells NICU kept us together – no parent should face that fear’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My triplets could’ve been cared for in three cities but Ninewells NICU kept us together – no parent should face that fear’

Lois Cathro was lucky there were enough beds for her baby boys in the Dundee unit, which faces being downgraded and could see families forced to travel to Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Monifieth mum Lois Cathro and her partner Craig Mudie in Ninewells NICU. Image: Supplied by Lois Cathro
Monifieth mum Lois Cathro and her partner Craig Mudie in Ninewells NICU. Image: Supplied by Lois Cathro
By Andrew Robson

A Monifieth mum has backed the fight to save Dundee’s under-threat Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – and says that without it, her triplets could have been cared for in different cities.

The NICU at Ninewells Hospital faces being downgraded by the end of 2026.

Under Scottish Government plans, it would become a Local Neonatal Unit (LNU), which can provide specialised and high dependency care, but not the full range of medical neonatal care.

Parents Lois Cathro and Craig Mudie at the Ninewells neonatal unit.
Parents Lois Cathro and Craig Mudie at the Ninewells neonatal unit. Image: Lois Cathro

This means Tayside families could be forced to live apart, as very premature and sick babies would be transferred to Scotland’s three remaining NICUs in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Lois Cathro’s three boys, Archie, Oliver and Myles, now four, were cared for at Ninewells NICU after they were born at 32 weeks. All three weighed under 4lb.

She has spoken of the importance of the baby unit, and the “unimaginable” situation she and fiancé Craig Mudie faced.

‘Unimaginable situation’ of having three babies in three cities

The 33-year-old told The Courier: “My time at the neonatal unit at Ninewells before my boys were born.

“Given I was expecting triplets and we knew they would require lung support when they were born, the staff showed us around the unit at Dundee.

“This was before the refurbishment, and they only had four beds at the time, so there was a chance one or two of my boys would have to be cared for elsewhere.

“Fortunately, there was enough space at Ninewells after I had my C-section.

Lois Cathro in Ninewells Hospital after giving birth to triplets. I
Lois Cathro in Ninewells Hospital after giving birth to triplets. Image: Lois Cathro
The triplets spend just over a week in the neonatal intensive care unit at Ninewells.
The triplets spend just over a week in the neonatal intensive care unit at Ninewells. Image: Lois Cathro

“Had the unit not been there, we could have faced an unimaginable situation.

“There was the possibility that we would have had one baby in Edinburgh, one in Glasgow, and another in Aberdeen.

“I really don’t know how we would have coped had that scenario played out.

“When they’re vulnerable, you just want to spend as much time with them as you can, and maintain that skin-on-skin contact where possible.

“No family should ever have to go through the possibility of having babies at different hospitals.”

Closure of Ninewells NICU would be ‘huge loss’ for Tayside parents

Lois, who previously told of life with Monifieth’s triplet toddlers, says the Ninewells neonatal unit is the reason her “little rays of sunshine” are thriving today.

She added: “I really can’t sing the praises of the staff at Ninewells Hospital enough. They were absolutely fantastic from start to finish.

“It would be a huge loss if we no longer had staff with that skillset in this area.

“Our boys were so tiny and vulnerable, and it was the incredible team at Ninewells who carried us through it.

Myles, Archie and Oliver after they were allowed to go home. Image: Lois Cathro
Lois Cathro and Craig Mudie with Myles, Archie and Oliver in 2023. I
Lois Cathro and Craig Mudie with Myles, Archie and Oliver in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Their skill, compassion and constant care gave our babies the best possible start and, quite simply, saved their lives.

“Our experience would have been very different and much more difficult without that facility at Ninewells.

“The boys are now four years old, and absolutely thriving – and that’s down to the staff at the Ninewells neonatal unit giving them the best possible start.”

Petition to stop Ninewells NICU from being downgraded

Lois urged as many people as possible to sign a petition to save the unit, which already has more than 15,000 backers.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

