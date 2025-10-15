Emergency services called to crash on A94 in Perthshire

Emergency services are currently dealing with a crash on the A94 in Perthshire.

The collision happened shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday on the southbound approach to Balbeggie.

Two fire appliances, along with police and ambulance crews, are at the scene.

Long queues are building in the area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call to a crash on the A94 at 2.21pm.

“We have two appliances currently at the scene.”

