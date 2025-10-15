A92 near Monifieth closed as police and paramedics at scene of crash

A crash is has closed eastbound lanes of the A92 near Monifieth and is causing long delays in the area.

It is understood the incident happened shortly after 3pm on Wednesday and that emergency services are at the scene.

Police have closed Arbroath Road (A92) eastbound from the Ethiebeaton Roundabout near McDonald’s to the junction with the B962.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The A92 is currently closed eastbound between the Ethiebeaton roundabout and Ardestie Toll due to a road traffic collision.

“Eastbound traffic is being diverted through Monifieth and can rejoin the A92 at Ardestie.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.