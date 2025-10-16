Perthshire restaurant wins AA seal of approval – and special praise for breakfast

A popular Perthshire restaurant has picked up two AA rosettes for the quality of its food.

Inspectors also singled out the Coorie Inn in Muthill for a coveted AA Breakfast Award and gave it five gold stars for overall excellence.

It’s the latest in a series of accolades for the venue, which opened in 2023.

Owners and long-time pals Phillip Skinazi and Andrew Mackay say they’re thrilled to be putting Muthill on the map.

And they insist the latest success is all down to the team they’ve assembled since settling in the village, just three miles from Crieff.

Chef-proprietor, Phillip said: “Alongside all of the staff here at Coorie Inn, Andrew and I feel our hard work has been truly recognised.

“These AA awards reflect the relentless dedication and hard work of our entire team, our valued suppliers, and the continuous custom and loyalty of our wonderful guests.”

Coorie Inn awards celebrate ‘cosy’ Muthill welcome

The Coorie Inn passed a rigorous, unannounced inspection from the AA Rosette experts.

In addition to the restaurant, it boasts six rooms, which can be booked as a dinner bed and breakfast package.

The AA guide says: “The Inn features six modern, stylish en-suite rooms, a cosy lounge bar with open fire and a restaurant which showcases the best of Scotland’s natural larder.

“Hospitality here is warm, relaxed and welcoming, with knowledgeable service to match.”

The building was formerly the Barley Bree Restaurant with Rooms.

Phillip, a former executive pastry chef at Gleneagles Hotel, bought it when the previous owners sold up after 16 years.

Speaking at the time, he said he wanted to create a “cosy” atmosphere and welcome Muthill locals.

“With the name coorie – it’s a Scottish word, you coorie into the sofa – we want to create a cosy homely space,” he told The Courier in 2023.

“The community has been warm and welcoming and seem excited to have us here.”