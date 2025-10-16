Perthshire restaurant wins AA seal of approval – and special praise for breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire restaurant wins AA seal of approval – and special praise for breakfast

Muthilll's Coorie Inn passed its unannounced AA inspection with flying colours to collect two coveted rosettes

By Morag Lindsay
Coorie Inn chefs and staff
The team at the Coorie Inn in Muthill are celebrating their latest awards. Image: Coorie Inn.

A popular Perthshire restaurant has picked up two AA rosettes for the quality of its food.

Inspectors also singled out the Coorie Inn in Muthill for a coveted AA Breakfast Award and gave it five gold stars for overall excellence.

It’s the latest in a series of accolades for the venue, which opened in 2023.

Coorie Inn exterior
Muthill’s Coorie Inn is going from strength to strength. Image: Coorie Inn

Owners and long-time pals Phillip Skinazi and Andrew Mackay say they’re thrilled to be putting Muthill on the map.

And they insist the latest success is all down to the team they’ve assembled since settling in the village, just three miles from Crieff.

Wooden Coorie Inn sign
The Coorie Inn is putting Muthill on the map.

Chef-proprietor, Phillip said: “Alongside all of the staff here at Coorie Inn, Andrew and I feel our hard work has been truly recognised.

“These AA awards reflect the relentless dedication and hard work of our entire team, our valued suppliers, and the continuous custom and loyalty of our wonderful guests.”

Coorie Inn awards celebrate ‘cosy’ Muthill welcome

The Coorie Inn passed a rigorous, unannounced inspection from the AA Rosette experts.

In addition to the restaurant, it boasts six rooms, which can be booked as a dinner bed and breakfast package.

Coorie In dining room, with stone walls and grey painted woodwork
Guests can dine in style. Image: Coorie Inn
Coorie Inn bedroom, with pale blue wood panelling and large double bed
A good night’s sleep is on the cards too. Image: Coorie Inn

The AA guide says: “The Inn features six modern, stylish en-suite rooms, a cosy lounge bar with open fire and a restaurant which showcases the best of Scotland’s natural larder.

“Hospitality here is warm, relaxed and welcoming, with knowledgeable service to match.”

The building was formerly the Barley Bree Restaurant with Rooms.

Phillip, a former executive pastry chef at Gleneagles Hotel, bought it when the previous owners sold up after 16 years.

Phillip Skinazi outside the Coorie Inn
Phillip Skinazi spoke to The Courier when he opened the Coorie Inn in Muthill. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Speaking at the time, he said he wanted to create a “cosy” atmosphere and welcome Muthill locals.

“With the name coorie – it’s a Scottish word, you coorie into the sofa – we want to create a cosy homely space,” he told The Courier in 2023.

“The community has been warm and welcoming and seem excited to have us here.”

