Court of Session hears arguments over controversial Angus crematorium plan for second time

A 2024 decision by Angus planning appeal committee councillors to green light the Duntrune development went before judges at Scotland's highest civil court in Edinburgh.

By Graham Brown
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor has twice won permission for the Duntrune crematorium development. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor has twice won permission for the Duntrune crematorium development. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied

The long-running legal battle over a bid for a controversial crematorium on the Angus border with Dundee has returned to Scotland’s highest civil court.

On Wednesday, it was argued Angus councillors made a “perverse” call in upholding farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s appeal bid for the £5 million Duntrune project.

That ruling was made by a specially convened planning review committee last year after Court of Session judges quashed a 2023 decision to green light the 125-mourner facility.

But Angus Council’s KC told the hearing there was “nothing odd” in how review body councillors had come to their conclusion in August 2024.

700 objections to crematorium plan

Mr Batchelor’s proposals drew one of the largest levels of objections to an Angus planning application when it first emerged in 2020.

Campaigners against new Angus crematorium at Duntrune.
Campaigners waged a determined fight against the Duntrune crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid

Continuing interest in the application was reflected in the large number of people who tuned into Wednesday’s livestream of proceedings before three Court of Session judges in Edinburgh.

Scotland’s most senior judge, Lord President Lord Pentland, led the panel which heard objector Paul Dixon’s challenge to the Angus Council decision.

The hearing was hit by an early technical difficulty which delayed proceedings.

Following a short adjournment, the Lord President noted the livestream was being followed by around 200 people.

“It’s clearly important the livestream works adequately and effectively,” he said.

Range of issues in Duntrune crematorium case

Alasdair Burnett KC, for Mr Dixon, argued the appeal handling report did not sufficiently explain the review body’s decision for going against the recommendation of council officers to refuse the application.

He said the development management review committee’s (DMRC) conclusion around accessibility in terms of local planning policy was “perverse”.

The challenge also touched on other areas of the application including alternative brownfield site availability and commercial competition from the only other Angus crematorium at Parkgrove near Friockheim.

“We’re not being told very much in the decision notice whether they think everything complies with the development plan,” said Mr Burnett.

‘Nothing odd’ in appeal decision, argues Angus Council

For Angus Council, James Findlay KC said there was “nothing odd” about how the DMRC had arrived at its conclusion.

“It’s entirely clear the committee reached its view on the basis the development complied with the development plan,” he said.

A conclusion the crematorium was not a “significant travel generating use” was a “point of fundamental importance”.

“The committee disagreed with officers, which they are entitled to do,” he added.

He said the appeal committee’s reasons for approving the crematorium in the context of local and national planning policies were adequately explained when the decision letter was considered as a whole.

The Lord President said a written judgement in the case will be issued in due course.

Further controversy in Duntrune saga

The Edinburgh hearing comes as Angus Council admitted to another Duntrune campaigner it was wrong to press on with a speed limit cut on a road near the site.

Ian Robertson successfully argued the plan to reduce the B978 between Ballumbie and Kellas from 60mph to 40mph should not have been pursued as a result of the previous planning approval being quashed.

And the complex Duntrune case was also cast into further recent controversy over a leaked email from a senior councillor.

DMRC chairman David Cheape quizzed fellow committee members on how they planned to vote before coming to a decision on the appeal.

He rejected claims the message to DMRC colleagues on the eve of the August 2024 meeting was out of order as “mischief-making”.

