EXCLUSIVE: Fife ‘hot tub murderer’ Shaun Alexander denied parole

The double killer went before the panel on Wednesday.

Shaun Alexander being led away to begin life sentence.
Shaun Alexander being led away to begin life sentence.
By Sean O'Neil

Notorious Fife ‘hot tub murderer’ Shaun Alexander has been denied parole.

Alexander stabbed victims Nicola Johnstone and Kevin Braid in a jealous rage on October 10 2004 while they relaxed with friends in Leslie.

The killer, who was 32 at the time, stabbed his 23-year-old ex-wife Nicola eight times before beating 41-year-old divorced father-of-two Kevin with a crowbar and fatally stabbing him in the chest.

Nicola Johnstone was 23 when she was murdered.
Nicola Johnstone was 23 when she was murdered. Image: Supplied

Barry Greig, 41, also suffered severe life-altering injuries at the hands of Alexander, while Claire Richie managed to escape the attack.

The families of Nicola and Kevin were notified on Wednesday afternoon that Alexander would not be getting released from prison following a parole hearing.

The killer was jailed for 17 years in 2005 before it was increased to 20 on appeal.

This is the second time he has been rejected by the parole board after also failing in a bid for freedom last year.

‘A callous individual’

Nicola and Kevin’s families went public with their fears over the prospect of Alexander being released when they spoke to The Courier on the 21st anniversary of the attacks earlier this month.

One family member, who wished to remain anonymous, said they would live in fear if the killer was ever paroled.

Kevin Braid. Image: Supplied

“He’s a callous individual who has not shown one shred of remorse in all the years he’s had to contemplate what he did,” they told The Courier.

“We’ve never been given any information to suggest whether he’s been rehabilitated, and we have genuine fears that, if out, he’ll attempt to make contact with us.

“There is also a genuine worry for the safety of women across Fife if he’s back on the streets.”

Parole system retraumatises victims

Alexander is the second high-profile Fife murderer to be denied parole this year after Rab Thomson saw his case rejected in July.

Evil Thomson murdered his own son and daughter in Buckhaven in 2008.

But many victims say the respite in between parole hearings is too short and they often feel retraumatised by the system.

Rab Thomson is led from court in Edinburgh.

Tayside killers Tasmin Glass and Robbie Smullen were both denied parole this year, while Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh failed to be freed last October.

All three are expected before the panel again next year as is Thomson.

It remains unclear when Alexander will next be considered, however by law it must be within the next 24 months.

The strain this process puts victims through has been one of the main driving forces of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign.

We are calling for better communication with victims, more transparency and a rethink on when violent offenders become eligible for parole.

A public consultation on reforms has now been launched by the Scottish Government.

