Home News

Care round-up: Broughty Ferry care home patient concerns & Auchterarder carer struck off

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ben MacDonald
Moyness Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry.
Moyness Nursing Home features in this week's round-up. Image: BCG

This week’s care round-up includes a Broughty Ferry care home being warned to improve how it deals with patients.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas, including wellbeing, leadership and staffing, on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the SSSC monitors the conduct of registered care workers.

Moyness Nursing Home, Broughty Ferry

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 2
  • Leadership – 2
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Support – 2

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 2
  • Leadership – 2
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Support – 2

Inspection date

    • August 20

The BCG-run care home was asked to improve the way patients’ needs and issues are dealt with during an unannounced inspection.

Feedback from surveys found that patients who remained in their room lacked regular social interaction.

Although regular resident meetings were held, inspectors noted that some requests took a number of months to be met.

Issues with care planning were also noted, including a lack of personal information in records, injuries not being documented correctly and weight monitoring not being carried out.

There were also issues with the cleanliness of care equipment.

A spokesperson for BCG said: “We were disappointed by the Care Inspectorate’s (CI) recent gradings for Moyness, which in no way reflects the dedication of our team, nor the high regard in which it is held by the residents and their families.

“We are thankful to the CI for recognising the kindness and compassion of our team, the quality of our engaging activities, and the warm, positive atmosphere.

“We responded immediately with a clear action plan, working closely with the CI and the Dundee Health and Social Care partnership.

“We are fully on track to meet all requirements and restore the excellence our residents and families rightly expect.”

Craig Littlejohn, Auchterarder

The SSSC has removed the children and young people’s worker after he was convicted of theft.

In February, Littlejohn was found guilty of taking £8,000 from an account belonging to a woman in his care.

The SSSC branded his behaviour a “serious breach of the values and standards expected”, and that his actions demonstrated “dishonesty” and a “disregard for the rights and wellbeing of others”.

He was also told his behaviour was “extremely serious” and “raise(d) concerns about your character and values”.

Littlejohn’s removal from the register came into effect on Thursday October 16.

Stephen McKenna, Glenrothes

Social worker McKenna has been warned of his conduct after an incident at a Glenrothes care home in 2024.

The SSSC learned that a patient had become agitated and began to shout because she was not receiving support.

McKenna was found to have leaned over and pointed at the woman’s face, saying that cameras were watching her.

He said something along the lines of: “It’s your f***ing fault, go back to your flat.” and , “The way you treated (redacted) yesterday was f***ing disgusting.” to the patient.

McKenna is also believed to have warned the patient about losing her house, and gave the middle finger and “V sign” after the patient made them.

The SSSC told McKenna that his behaviour showed a “complete lack of understanding of the complex challenges” the patient faced as a vulnerable person.

McKenna’s warning will be in place for three years, and he must inform his employer about the conditions.

The Wee Childcare Company Ltd –
Borrowfield OOSC, Montrose

The club operates inside Borrowfield Primary School. Image: DC Thomson

Previous ratings

      • Care – 2
      • Setting – 4
      • Leadership – 2
      • Staff – 3

New ratings

      • Care – 2
      • Setting – 4
      • Leadership – 2
      • Staff – 3

Inspection date

      • September 11

The out-of-school service, operating inside Borrowfield Primary School, was told that the safety of children was “not considered” by inspectors.

They found that personal plans were delivered “inconsistently”, with some plans having more detailed information than others.

The plans should include detailed information relating to health and additional support needs.

Inspectors also found that staff members lacked clarity in how to administer specific medication correctly.

Inspectors also found that, despite a positive relationship between staff and families, consultation and feedback systems were “weak”.

They reported that there had been no recent efforts to gather parents’ views, and opportunities for “meaningful engagement” were limited.

Real Life Options Angus Outreach, Arbroath

Angus Carers Centre.
The service operates out of the Angus Careers Centre building. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Previous ratings

      • Wellbeing – 3
      • Leadership – 4
      • Staff – 4
      • Care – 2

New ratings

      • Wellbeing – 3
      • Leadership – 4
      • Staff – 4
      • Care – 2

Inspection date

      • September 10

Personal plans written by the Arbroath service were found to lack sufficient detail, needed to help staff deliver safe and consistent care.

Some of the plans were incomplete, undated and others had gaps in information.

Staff provided care and support without access to people’s personal plans.

One person told an inspector: “I have never seen my care plan and I’m not sure if there even is one” and a family member shared, “I’ve never seen one for a long time”.

The inspectors did note that steps were being taken to improve the way staff discuss and review someone’s care and support.

They also mentioned that those who use the service had commended staff on how well they are treated.

