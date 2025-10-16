Dundee city centre cafe owner bemoans timing of sewer works as customers go elsewhere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee city centre cafe owner bemoans timing of sewer works as customers go elsewhere

Coffee &; Co's owner Heather Judge says she is losing customers as Reform Street closes for two weeks.

By Finn Nixon
A sign on Dundee's Reform Street as it was shut between Bank Street and Meadowside in Dundee.
Reform Street has been shut between Bank Street and Meadowside in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A cafe owner says she is losing customers after a two-week road closure was implemented on a Dundee city centre street.

Reform Street was shut between Bank Street and Meadowside for emergency sewer repairs on Wednesday morning.

Scottish Water’s contractor Clancy is carrying out the works after the discovery of a collapsed sewer trap.

Heather Judge is the owner of Coffee & Co, which is situated on the western footpath of Reform Street.

A short section of the pavement has been closed next to the cafe on the corner of Meadowside.

It means potential Coffee & Co customers coming from Albert Square or Dundee High School face a diversion.

They have to walk down to Bank Street before turning back on themselves to return north along Reform Street.

Heather Judge runs Coffee & Co on Reform Street. Image: DC Thomson

Heather told The Courier she understood the work could last three weeks.

She said: “We learnt it was happening yesterday (Wednesday) morning and we’ve lost footfall already.

“We open at 7am, so get lots of people coming in the morning who are parked nearby.

“But now they will have to park somewhere else.

“We will be missing a lot of our morning customers who come in before 9am on their way to work.

“Instead, they will just be having a coffee at work because of the diversion.”

Dundee cafe owner frustrated at timing of sewer works

Deliveries are also unable to stop on the affected stretch of Reform Street.

Instead, access is available from the pedestrian zone at the High Street between 4pm and 6am on Mondays to Saturdays and all day on Sundays.

Heather added: “The delivery men were flabbergasted this morning.

“They had to go a long way with 12 pallets of milk.

“I had to go ask why they were doing the works, and I understand why they have to do it.

A short section of pavement leading from Meadowside to Coffee & Co has been closed. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“I mean, they are Victorian sewers and Reform Street has been bad for flooding.

“It’s just not a great time for us because the schools will go back and we will have parents and teachers coming in.

“Halloween is also coming up and we will have the shop all decorated.”

Staff at the German Doner Kebab restaurant next door said they weren’t concerned about the effect of any disruption.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We understand that Reform Street is a busy route in Dundee and we’re sorry for the disruption this emergency work may cause.

“A full road closure is the only safe way to carry out the repairs due to the depth of the excavation and the number of underground utilities in the area.

“Our team are working to complete the repairs as quickly and safely as possible, and to keep any disruption for businesses and local residents to a minimum.”

Scottish Water has been approached for further comment.

Conversation