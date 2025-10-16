Dundee city centre cafe owner bemoans timing of sewer works as customers go elsewhere

A cafe owner says she is losing customers after a two-week road closure was implemented on a Dundee city centre street.

Reform Street was shut between Bank Street and Meadowside for emergency sewer repairs on Wednesday morning.

Scottish Water’s contractor Clancy is carrying out the works after the discovery of a collapsed sewer trap.

Heather Judge is the owner of Coffee & Co, which is situated on the western footpath of Reform Street.

A short section of the pavement has been closed next to the cafe on the corner of Meadowside.

It means potential Coffee & Co customers coming from Albert Square or Dundee High School face a diversion.

They have to walk down to Bank Street before turning back on themselves to return north along Reform Street.

Heather told The Courier she understood the work could last three weeks.

She said: “We learnt it was happening yesterday (Wednesday) morning and we’ve lost footfall already.

“We open at 7am, so get lots of people coming in the morning who are parked nearby.

“But now they will have to park somewhere else.

“We will be missing a lot of our morning customers who come in before 9am on their way to work.

“Instead, they will just be having a coffee at work because of the diversion.”

Dundee cafe owner frustrated at timing of sewer works

Deliveries are also unable to stop on the affected stretch of Reform Street.

Instead, access is available from the pedestrian zone at the High Street between 4pm and 6am on Mondays to Saturdays and all day on Sundays.

Heather added: “The delivery men were flabbergasted this morning.

“They had to go a long way with 12 pallets of milk.

“I had to go ask why they were doing the works, and I understand why they have to do it.

“I mean, they are Victorian sewers and Reform Street has been bad for flooding.

“It’s just not a great time for us because the schools will go back and we will have parents and teachers coming in.

“Halloween is also coming up and we will have the shop all decorated.”

Staff at the German Doner Kebab restaurant next door said they weren’t concerned about the effect of any disruption.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We understand that Reform Street is a busy route in Dundee and we’re sorry for the disruption this emergency work may cause.

“A full road closure is the only safe way to carry out the repairs due to the depth of the excavation and the number of underground utilities in the area.

“Our team are working to complete the repairs as quickly and safely as possible, and to keep any disruption for businesses and local residents to a minimum.”

Scottish Water has been approached for further comment.