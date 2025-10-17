I was isolated and alone in Edinburgh when I was told my baby was dying – local NICUs are vital, says Arbroath mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

I was isolated and alone in Edinburgh when I was told my baby was dying – local NICUs are vital, says Arbroath mum

Dawn Dundas says families should not have to face the mental and financial impact of being separated. Ninewells NICU is set to be downgraded, forcing some parents to travel to Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Dawn with husband Douglas and kids Calvin, 10 and Kaylee, 14.
Dawn with husband Douglas and 'rainbow babies' Calvin, 10 and Kaylee, 14. Image: Dawn Dundas
By Andrew Robson

An Arbroath mum has told how she was isolated and alone in an Edinburgh hospital when she was told her baby wasn’t going to make it.

Dawn Dundas has shared her heartbreaking story in a plea to stop Ninewells Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) from being downgraded by the end of 2026.

Parents of the most ill babies in Tayside and Fife will be forced to travel to Aberdeen, Edinburgh, or Glasgow by the end of 2026.

The toll of being separated is one that Dawn and her husband sadly know all too well.

Dawn, now 44, has shared her experience with The Courier to highlight the burden felt by parents and families forced to be miles apart at such an important time.

Dawn shares her story of being apart during complex pregnancy

Dawn and Douglas Dundas’s baby Sophie was diagnosed with congenital pulmonary airway malformation (CCAM) at around 28 weeks of pregnancy in 2009.

It means that one of Sophie’s lungs did not develop normally and would have to be removed after birth.

Two weeks later, Dawn had a preterm membrane rupture and was taken to hospital in Edinburgh, given the complexity of her pregnancy.

After a three-week stay in hospital, she gave birth to Sophie, who sadly passed away 12 hours later.

‘I was completely on my own when I was told by staff that my daughter was not going to make it’

She said: “Given the condition my daughter had, it was never going to be an option to give birth at Ninewells; however, the three weeks I was in Edinburgh were terrible.

“I was completely on my own when I was told by staff that my daughter was not going to make it, as my husband had already travelled back to Arbroath.

“It’s devastating enough for people having to deal with the loss of a child, but having that happen so far away from friends and family is very isolating.

“The three weeks I spent in Edinburgh were draining, not to mention the effect it had on my husband and our close family.

“We didn’t have a support network in Edinburgh, and it made things incredibly difficult.”

‘Being so far away from friends and family is isolating’

Dawn said the mental and financial burden on her and her husband made “an already stressful situation even worse”.

She added: “Arbroath to Edinburgh is at least two hours by car, not to mention trying to get through traffic at rush hour.

“The expense of fuel, parking and overnight accommodation just meant that Douglas couldn’t be there with me for the entire three weeks.

A picture of Sophie's hand and foot prints.
A picture of Sophie’s hand and footprints. Image: Dawn Dundas

“Not to mention, for those who don’t drive, getting public transport would have been even worse.

“I know Ninewells isn’t exactly on our doorstep, but for people in Angus, it’s much easier to get to than Glasgow or Edinburgh.”

Dawn and Douglas went on to have two ‘rainbow babies’, Kaylee and Calvin, now 14 and 10, respectively.

Bliss Scotland, the leading Scottish charity that champions the right of every baby born premature or sick to excellent neonatal care, has backed the Scottish Government’s plans to downgrade the Ninewells unit.

The charity says around 1,100 babies born in Scotland receive intensive care each year, a number which is “far too low” to sustain more than three NICUs in Scotland.

The Dundas family.
The Dundas family. Image: Dawn Dundas

However, Dawn disagrees with this conclusion, arguing these figures are “not too low” to justify having a NICU at Ninewells, one of the largest hospitals in Scotland

“The timing of the articles is pretty poignant too, given Baby Loss Awareness Week has just come to an end, that’s probably why so many people have shared their experiences on The Courier’s Facebook page,” she added.

Petition to stop Ninewells NICU from being downgraded

“Ninewells covers such a vast area, I think it’s disgusting that they are looking to downgrade the neonatal unit there.”

Health minister Jenni Minto said: “Firstly, I must be absolutely clear – no neonatal units are closing.

“The vast majority of sick babies will continue to be cared for in Ninewells and Royal Victoria, Kirkcaldy. This will include a level of intensive care.

“The decision to move to three national Neonatal Intensive Care Units was announced in July 2023.”

Ms Minto added that the decision was based on “strong clinical evidence” and the change will affect around 50 to 60 babies per year.

More than 19,000 people have already signed a petition in a last-ditch bid to save the unit.

