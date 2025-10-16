Claims D&A College is ‘closing Gardyne through the back door’ as theatre to ‘limit’ commercial shows

The number of commercial shows held at the Gardyne Theatre will be “limited” when it comes under the control of Dundee and Angus College.

The facility is currently run as a separate company – Gardyne Theatre Ltd – but this will cease to trade with effect from December 31.

The theatre will then be run in-house by D&A College, who say priority will be given to students and charitable groups.

However, frustrated staff have claimed the college is “closing the theatre through the back door” after it admitted the commercial offering will be limited under the new model.

Fees for hiring out the theatre are also expected to increase significantly.

Changes happening in new year

The changes were detailed in an email sent out to affected staff, which has been seen by The Courier.

It details that D&A College gave Gardyne Theatre a £45,000 cash injection to keep it running throughout the summer.

A further £65,000 injection has been approved by the college board to keep the theatre running until the end of the year.

When the new operating model comes into effect in the new year, priority for bookings will be given to the college for the education of students. Local charitable groups will be next on the list.

If possible, the college will take on promoters, but they expect “the number of commercial shows will be limited”.

A new pricing structure will also be introduced but will be a “significant increase due to the costs associated with operating the theatre”.

A separate pricing will be developed for local groups which, the college says, aims to allow them to continue using Gardyne Theatre.

In the coming weeks, D&A College will contact these local groups and promoters to set out the new structure and “firm up bookings”.

Petition calls for rethink

The details of the new operating model come as close to 4,000 people have signed an online petition urging D&A College to rethink their decision.

Nigel Jarvis, who started the petition, wrote: “We propose exploring alternative solutions that keep the theatre operational.

“This might include partnerships with local businesses, seeking council funding or grants, or devising innovative programming that sustains its profitability.

“Let’s work together to protect jobs, preserve an indispensable cultural institution, and uphold the vibrancy of our artistic community.”