All we know so far about Dundee’s Christmas celebrations including lights switch-on

Dundee’s Christmas celebrations will have a new look for 2025 – with some details already revealed.

A series of changes has been made to the city’s main festive activities this year.

Despite bringing a £2.6 million boost in 2024, the Dundee’s Christmas event has been scrapped in favour of a more traditional offering.

This includes the return of a Christmas tree to City Square.

Here is all we know so far about plans to celebrate Christmas 2025 in Dundee.

What events are taking place in Dundee for Christmas 2025?

Several events and activities will form part of Dundee’s festive celebrations this year:

Sunday November 16 – Santa Dash and Christmas lights switch-on

and Sunday November 30 – Dundee Hooley

December 4-31 – City Square ‘winter wonderland’ featuring market stalls and funfair rides, with full details still to be revealed

What will happen during the Christmas lights switch-on?

A full day of activities is planned for the Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday November 16, as follows:

City centre

10am – Santa Dash fun run (entrants must arrive by 9am)

City Square

All day (10am-7pm) – street food, Christmas markets, funfair rides, Christmas crafts activity tent, festive bar

– street food, Christmas markets, funfair rides, Christmas crafts activity tent, festive bar Noon – Street performers

– Street performers 2pm – Aerial arch performance

– Aerial arch performance 4pm – Live music and entertainment

– Live music and entertainment 6pm – Christmas tree switch-on

– Christmas tree switch-on 7pm – Event ends

A collection of Unesco City of Design Christmas trees will also be on display outside City Church during the festive period.

Dundee Hooley returns for 2025

The Dundee Hooley, which is now a popular part of the city’s winter events calendar, is back for its fourth consecutive year in 2025 – taking place on Sunday November 30.

Designed to celebrate St Andrew’s Day, it will once again feature a host of entertainment and a torchlit procession.

The Courier has pulled together everything we know so far about the 2025 Dundee Hooley.