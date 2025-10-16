All we know so far about Dundee’s Christmas celebrations including lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All we know so far about Dundee’s Christmas celebrations including lights switch-on

There are also plans to turn City Square into a "magical winter wonderland" featuring rides and market stalls.

Dundee's 2025 Christmas plans have been revealed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee's 2025 Christmas plans have been revealed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Dundee’s Christmas celebrations will have a new look for 2025 – with some details already revealed.

A series of changes has been made to the city’s main festive activities this year.

Despite bringing a £2.6 million boost in 2024, the Dundee’s Christmas event has been scrapped in favour of a more traditional offering.

This includes the return of a Christmas tree to City Square.

Here is all we know so far about plans to celebrate Christmas 2025 in Dundee.

What events are taking place in Dundee for Christmas 2025?

Several events and activities will form part of Dundee’s festive celebrations this year:

  • Sunday November 16 – Santa Dash and Christmas lights switch-on
  • Sunday November 30 – Dundee Hooley
  • December 4-31 – City Square ‘winter wonderland’ featuring market stalls and funfair rides, with full details still to be revealed
The 2019 Christmas lights switch-on in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What will happen during the Christmas lights switch-on?

A full day of activities is planned for the Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday November 16, as follows:

City centre

City Square

  • All day (10am-7pm) – street food, Christmas markets, funfair rides, Christmas crafts activity tent, festive bar
  • Noon – Street performers
  • 2pm – Aerial arch performance
  • 4pm – Live music and entertainment
  • 6pm – Christmas tree switch-on
  • 7pm – Event ends

A collection of Unesco City of Design Christmas trees will also be on display outside City Church during the festive period.

Dundee Hooley returns for 2025

The Dundee Hooley, which is now a popular part of the city’s winter events calendar, is back for its fourth consecutive year in 2025 – taking place on Sunday November 30.

Designed to celebrate St Andrew’s Day, it will once again feature a host of entertainment and a torchlit procession.

The Courier has pulled together everything we know so far about the 2025 Dundee Hooley.

  • We will update this article with more information as it becomes available

