Broxden park-and-ride junction set for £300k safety upgrade as Perth bus numbers rocket

The junction leading to the busy Broxden park-and-ride depot is in line for £300,000 of improvements early next year.

It comes after bus operators raised concerns about access to the fast-growing Perth site.

There are now 1,944 bus or coach departures a week from Broxden.

That equates to 3,888 bus or coach movements a week through the Broxden Avenue junction.

Perth and Kinross Council strategic lead Elaine Ritchie sets out the need for the works in a new briefing note for councillors.

“For some time now bus/coach operators have been in contact with the council to raise concerns around the access to Broxden Interchange/Low Carbon Mobility Hub,” she says.

“More so as the number of bus/coach departures have steadily increased over recent years.

“Given the safety element associated with the need to make junction improvements… the Public Transport Unit have been working with traffic and roads network colleagues to progress these works during February 2026,” she goes on.

“Drawings are being finalised and utilities contacted.”

Broxden and Kinross will share in park-and-ride improvements cash

The council intends to pay for the works with a £374,000 award from Transport Scotland’s Bus Infrastructure Fund (BIF).

Another £55,000 is earmarked for the Kinross Interchange/Mobility Hub.

This will provide additional bays, improved bus shelters with “living roofs”, solar lighting and benches.

Again the investment has been deemed necessary following an increase in the number of local buses and express coach services calling at the site.

Bus stops elsewhere could share in improvements from the remaining £19,000.

Broxden roundabout is one of the busiest in Scotland, connecting traffic to and from Edinburgh, Dundee, Glasgow and Inverness.

Councillors approved plans for five new drive-thru restaurants, including a Burger King and a Starbucks, plus an office block, at Broxden last year.

The £1m Broxden Low Carbon Mobility Hub was first mooted in 2018 when it secured nearly £800,000 of European funding.

Featuring a hydrogen refuelling station, a solar carport and ultra-fast charging points, it was billed as the first building block in a “Perth Innovation Highway”, which would link the city centre with planned expansion at Perth West.