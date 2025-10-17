Broxden park-and-ride junction set for £300k safety upgrade as Perth bus numbers rocket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broxden park-and-ride junction set for £300k safety upgrade as Perth bus numbers rocket

Almost 2,000 buses use the Broxden park-and-ride depot every week and operators have raised concerns about the access road

By Morag Lindsay
Broxden park and ride entrance
The access road to the Broxden park-and-ride site is set for improvements. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The junction leading to the busy Broxden park-and-ride depot is in line for £300,000 of improvements early next year.

It comes after bus operators raised concerns about access to the fast-growing Perth site.

There are now 1,944 bus or coach departures a week from Broxden.

That equates to 3,888 bus or coach movements a week through the Broxden Avenue junction.

Perth and Kinross Council strategic lead Elaine Ritchie sets out the need for the works in a new briefing note for councillors.

Bus leaving Park and Ride site at Broxden
The Perthpark-and-ride site at Broxden is busier than ever.

“For some time now bus/coach operators have been in contact with the council to raise concerns around the access to Broxden Interchange/Low Carbon Mobility Hub,” she says.

“More so as the number of bus/coach departures have steadily increased over recent years.

“Given the safety element associated with the need to make junction improvements…  the Public Transport Unit have been working with traffic and roads network colleagues to progress these works during February 2026,” she goes on.

“Drawings are being finalised and utilities contacted.”

Broxden and Kinross will share in park-and-ride improvements cash

The council intends to pay for the works with a £374,000 award from Transport Scotland’s Bus Infrastructure Fund (BIF).

Another £55,000 is earmarked for the Kinross Interchange/Mobility Hub.

Kinross parrk and ride site with bus stops and two busses passing one another
Kinross is in line for improvements too. Image: Google Maps

This will provide additional bays, improved bus shelters with “living roofs”, solar lighting and benches.

Again the investment has been deemed necessary following an increase in the number of local buses and express coach services calling at the site.

Bus stops elsewhere could share in improvements from the remaining £19,000.

Broxden roundabout is one of the busiest in Scotland, connecting traffic to and from Edinburgh, Dundee, Glasgow and Inverness.

Councillors approved plans for five new drive-thru restaurants, including a Burger King and a Starbucks, plus an office block, at Broxden last year.

Broxden roundabout
The Perth park-and-ride site is just off the Broxden Roundabout. Image: Google Street View

The £1m Broxden Low Carbon Mobility Hub was first mooted in 2018 when it secured nearly £800,000 of European funding.

Featuring a hydrogen refuelling station, a solar carport and ultra-fast charging points, it was billed as the first building block in a “Perth Innovation Highway”, which would link the city centre with planned expansion at Perth West.

