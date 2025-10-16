Dates confirmed as Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival and Ibiza Orchestra events return for 2026

Three popular events are returning to Dundee with dates confirmed for 2026.

Ibiza Orchestra, the Sausage and Cider Festival and Summer in Nashville will once again be held next year.

The events will take place on September 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

The Sausage and Cider Festival and Ibiza Orchestra were moved to Camperdown Park this year after several years at Slessor Gardens, while Summer in Nashville was a new addition to the weekend.

The venue for next year’s events has yet to be confirmed, but organiser Live Tour Promotions has told The Courier it will make an announcement “soon”.

It has also been confirmed next year’s Ibiza Orchestra will be the last in Dundee, as it completes its final UK tour.

In addition to the 26-piece live orchestra, organisers are promising a “huge line-up”.

The full Sausage and Cider Festival line-up is still to be confirmed but it will include the farewell tour for Barrioke, featuring former Eastenders actor Shaun Williamson, as well as “brand new celebrity guests” and an 80s disco tent.

Summer in Nashville will once again feature country music, line dancing, American BBQ food and rodeo bull rides.

Anyone interested in buying tickets can sign up online for each event for discounted prices.

Tickets are set to go on sale on November 28.