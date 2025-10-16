Dates confirmed as Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival and Ibiza Orchestra events return for 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dates confirmed as Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival and Ibiza Orchestra events return for 2026

Country music festival Summer in Nashville is also coming to Dundee for a second year.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ibiza Orchestra is returning for a final tour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ibiza Orchestra is returning for a final tour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Three popular events are returning to Dundee with dates confirmed for 2026.

Ibiza Orchestra, the Sausage and Cider Festival and Summer in Nashville will once again be held next year.

The events will take place on September 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

The Sausage and Cider Festival and Ibiza Orchestra were moved to Camperdown Park this year after several years at Slessor Gardens, while Summer in Nashville was a new addition to the weekend.

The venue for next year’s events has yet to be confirmed, but organiser Live Tour Promotions has told The Courier it will make an announcement “soon”.

The Sausage and Cider Festival features an eating contest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Summer in Nashville event was held for the first time in Dundee this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It has also been confirmed next year’s Ibiza Orchestra will be the last in Dundee, as it completes its final UK tour.

In addition to the 26-piece live orchestra, organisers are promising a “huge line-up”.

The full Sausage and Cider Festival line-up is still to be confirmed but it will include the farewell tour for Barrioke, featuring former Eastenders actor Shaun Williamson, as well as “brand new celebrity guests” and an 80s disco tent.

Summer in Nashville will once again feature country music, line dancing, American BBQ food and rodeo bull rides.

Anyone interested in buying tickets can sign up online for each event for discounted prices.

Tickets are set to go on sale on November 28.

