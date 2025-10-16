Forfar neighbours fight luxury holiday let plan for £600k house with swimming pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar neighbours fight luxury holiday let plan for £600k house with swimming pool

Owners of the secluded four-bedroom property on one of Forfar's most sought-after streets are seeking permission to turn it into a short-term let.

By Graham Brown
The holiday let application for Five Marches in Forfar's Lour Road will be considered next week. Image: Rightmove
The holiday let application for Five Marches in Forfar's Lour Road will be considered next week. Image: Rightmove

Forfar residents are fighting plans to turn a family home into a luxury holiday let with swimming pool and hot tub.

The owners of Five Marches on Lour Road are seeking a change of use for the £600,000 property in a plan going before Angus councillors next week.

The four-bedroom elevated home sits towards the top of Lour Road, one of Forfar’s most sought-after streets.

Its owners have spent more than £100,000 on improvements since buying the house in 2022.

Five Marches on Lour Road in Forfar.
Five Marches sits in an elevated spot on Forfar’s Lour Road. Image: Rightmove

But they expect to spend a significant amount of time abroad in coming years. They say the short-term let venture would ensure Five Marches remains occupied and maintained.

Their planning application proposes a high-end holiday home with a minimum stay of five to seven nights.

A management company would operate it and apply rules including:

  • Permanent noise-monitoring detection system
  • Strict house rules including party and events ban
  • Pool and outdoor area access restricted 9am to 9pm
  • Immediate eviction for rules breach

And the applicants say the concerns of neighbours have not been taken lightly.

Neighbours object to Forfar holiday let bid

However, six households in the area are objecting to the application.

Their fears largely centre around noise and anti-social behaviour from guests at the holiday let.

“This is currently a quiet neighbourhood,” said one.

“The property has a swimming pool, my concern is that if it is an Airbnb it will be a party venue and cause disruption.”

“Bearing in mind this can easily accommodate ten individuals then we can easily expect the noise issues to increase drastically,” another objection states.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on elderly residents at a housing complex directly opposite.

Garden of Five Marches at Lour Road in Forfar.
The garden of Five Marches in Forfar. Image: Rightmove

Council planning officials have recommended conditional approval of the application.

“The use of the property as short-term let accommodation may lessen some impacts that may otherwise be experienced through uncontrolled occupation as a dwelling due to the controls proposed through planning conditions,” adds the planning report.

They say short-term let licensing controls would also allow action to be taken if any issues arise.

Angus development standards committee will consider the Five Marches application on Tuesday.

