Forfar neighbours fight luxury holiday let plan for £600k house with swimming pool

Forfar residents are fighting plans to turn a family home into a luxury holiday let with swimming pool and hot tub.

The owners of Five Marches on Lour Road are seeking a change of use for the £600,000 property in a plan going before Angus councillors next week.

The four-bedroom elevated home sits towards the top of Lour Road, one of Forfar’s most sought-after streets.

Its owners have spent more than £100,000 on improvements since buying the house in 2022.

But they expect to spend a significant amount of time abroad in coming years. They say the short-term let venture would ensure Five Marches remains occupied and maintained.

Their planning application proposes a high-end holiday home with a minimum stay of five to seven nights.

A management company would operate it and apply rules including:

Permanent noise-monitoring detection system

Strict house rules including party and events ban

Pool and outdoor area access restricted 9am to 9pm

Immediate eviction for rules breach

And the applicants say the concerns of neighbours have not been taken lightly.

Neighbours object to Forfar holiday let bid

However, six households in the area are objecting to the application.

Their fears largely centre around noise and anti-social behaviour from guests at the holiday let.

“This is currently a quiet neighbourhood,” said one.

“The property has a swimming pool, my concern is that if it is an Airbnb it will be a party venue and cause disruption.”

“Bearing in mind this can easily accommodate ten individuals then we can easily expect the noise issues to increase drastically,” another objection states.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on elderly residents at a housing complex directly opposite.

Council planning officials have recommended conditional approval of the application.

“The use of the property as short-term let accommodation may lessen some impacts that may otherwise be experienced through uncontrolled occupation as a dwelling due to the controls proposed through planning conditions,” adds the planning report.

They say short-term let licensing controls would also allow action to be taken if any issues arise.

Angus development standards committee will consider the Five Marches application on Tuesday.