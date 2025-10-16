A9 near Dunkeld reopens after two-vehicle crash

The A9 near Dunkeld has reopened following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday on a stretch of road near the A923 junction.

Emergency services were in attendance and the road reopened at 3.15pm.

A passer-by told The Courier: “The two cars involved looked quite badly damaged, but people looked okay as far as I could see.”

A Traffic Scotland update on X said: “A9 – Dunkeld. All lanes now running Southbound following an earlier collision.

“Traffic in the area is beginning to ease and should revert back to normal for the time of day shortly.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call to a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunkeld at 12.32pm.

“One appliance was dispatched to the scene, and the stop message came in at 1.07pm.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.